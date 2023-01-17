LeBron James & Wife Savannah Enjoy Romantic Date Night Dinner In West Hollywood: Photo

The NBA star and his gorgeous wife bundled up in winter clothes as they stepped out for a dinner date at Sunset Tower Hotel.

January 17, 2023 1:17PM EST
LeBron James
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James and wife Savannah are leaving the Sunset Tower Hotel after having dinner in West Hollywood. Pictured: LeBron James, Savannah James BACKGRID USA 17 JANUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Backgrid

Date night! LeBron James and Savannah James enjoyed a romantic dinner at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, California on January 16. The NBA star, 38, and his 36-year-old wife were both bundled up as they walked out of the hotel towards their car to seemingly head home. LeBron wore a black vest over a white hoodie sweatshirt, while Savannah rocked a black bomber jacket with a white beanie. The mom-of-three also let her long blonde hair down with wavy curls for the night out.

LeBron James
LeBron James and his wife Savannah on a dinner date in West Hollywood (Photo: Backgrid)

LeBron and Savannah live a busy life with their three children, sons Bronny18, and Bryce, 15, and daughter Zhuri, 8, so they truly cherish anytime they get to have a night out as a couple. In December, the gorgeous pair enjoyed a pre-Christmas dinner at Olivetta in WeHo. LeBron went with an all-navy look that included a varsity jacket and pants with a baseball cap. Meanwhile, Savannah stunned in an aqua green jacket and a knee-length, black velvet dress.

A few months before the holidays, the James family welcomed Vanity Fair into their Los Angeles home for a glamorous family photoshoot. LeBron and his sons wore traditional tuxedos, while Savannah rocked a coral hued keyhole gown, and Zhuri opted for a pale pink puff sleeved dress. LeBron got a sweet kiss on the cheek from his daughter in the group photo.

LeBron James
LeBron James with his wife Savannah (Photo: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

The pro basketball player and his wife also opened up about their kids in the Vanity Fair feature. They said they’re in a “transitional” phase as a family, since Bronny is “getting to a place to start to make decisions about his career and where he wants to go in his life” as he attends Sierra Canyon School. LeBron and Savannah referred to Bryce as “the mystery of the family.” Last but not least, Zhuri is busy running her own YouTube show called All Things Zhuri, which boasts over 200K subscribers.

LeBron and Savannah have been together since they were kids growing up in Akron, Ohio. They got married in September 2013 after already welcoming their two sons. The James family was complete once Zhuri was born in 2014.

