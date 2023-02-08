LeBron James’ Kids: Everything To Know About His 3 Children With Wife Savannah

LeBron James is an NBA player who has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers. He’s won four NBA championships.

LeBron James is one of the most exciting NBA players of all time. With four championships under his belt as well as countless other awards, the Los Angeles Lakers player’s 20 years in the league have certainly been some of the most exciting to watch! Most recently, LeBron, 38, hit another milestone when he broke the NBA scoring record, which had previously been held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, during the Lakers’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, February 7.

With the excitement of the game, it’s only natural that LeBron’s kids were there to celebrate with him. After making the fadeaway jump, he watched a replay that his eldest son Bronny filmed on his phone, according to ESPN. He had the perfect and most dad response to seeing the video. “You got that saved? Send that to me,” he told his son.

Off the court, LeBron is such a loving dad to his three children (Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri), who he shares with his wife Savannah, who he’s been married to since 2013. The NBA player has opened up about how being a dad has helped him be better as a teammate in a 2018 appearance on The Tim Ferriss Show. “They all are different, and I had to find out how to tap into each one of my kids to get the same results but teach them differently, and that’s the same with being the leader of a basketball team or a franchise,” he said. Find out more about his children here!

Bronny James

LeBron and Savannah were high school sweethearts, and the pair welcomed their first son Bronny, 18, in 2004, shortly after LeBron began his NBA career. Bronny has clearly taken after his dad and is an incredibly skilled basketball player himself. He’s currently only a high school star, but it seems incredibly likely that he’ll also follow his dad into the NBA.

Of course, having your dad be the GOAT can only help your basketball skills, and LeBron has regularly trained with his sons to help them get better at the game. Bronny opened up about following in his dad’s footsteps in a 2022 profile in Sports Illustrated. “I was born into it, so I feel like the path was already chosen,” he said. “My dad is cool enough to let me take whatever path I want if I wanted to not pursue basketball. But I think basketball is going to be my thing, for sure.”

Bronny has been attracting attention from recruiters since he was a kid, and colleges tried to offer him scholarships from as young as 11, per ESPN. For his senior year, Bronny was named a “McDonald’s All-American” player in 2023, which is 20 years after his dad received the same recognition. He also revealed his hopes to play in the NBA in the aforementioned S.I. profile, and LeBron has been very public in saying that he wants to get a chance to play in the league with his son in numerous interviews and on Twitter.

Bryce Maximus James

LeBron and Savannah had their second son Bryce, 15, in 2007. Like his brother, Bryce has also followed in his dad’s footsteps and found a love of basketball himself. While he has a few more years before he starts preparing for college (or the pros), Bryce has shown that he’s also got skills on the court, like when his dad shared a viral video of him dunking with one hand in February 2023.

While LeBron has shown his dreams of playing with his kids, by the time Bryce would be eligible for the league, the Lakers star will have already played for well over 20 years, but he said that he’s keeping the idea open when speaking to Sports Illustrated. “I feel like I could play for quite a while. So it’s all up to my body, but more importantly, my mind. If my mind can stay sharp and fresh and motivated, then the sky’s not even a limit for me. I can go beyond that. But we shall see,” LeBron said.

Zhuri Nova James

Savannah gave birth to her and LeBron’s only daughter Zhuri, 8, in 2014, a year after they tied the knot. While time may tell and things can change, Zhuri’s parents told S.I. she hasn’t been as interested in playing basketball as her brothers. Still, LeBron has posted sweet photos of his daughter joining him for workouts and they’ve posed together at events like the Space Jam 2 premiere. While it’s not clear if someday she’ll play basketball, LeBron has showed that his daughter has taken an interest in dancing in cute Instagram videos.