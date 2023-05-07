LeBron James Is ‘So Proud’ Of Son Bronny, 18, For Committing To USC: ‘1st Person In My Family To Go To College

LeBron James is beaming with pride over his 18-year-old son Bronny James committing to the University of Southern California. The teen, who is 6’2″ and plays the position of Point Guard at Sierra Canyon School, is the first person in LeBron’s family to attend college “[It’s] one of the best days of my life,” LeBron said to a reporter after an NBA Championship game against the Golden State Warriors. “First of all, congratulations on Bronny and the decision he made…super proud of him…our family is proud of him,” he went on.

"One of the best days of my life… Super proud of him… It's even more special to me cause it's the first time someone out of my family to go to college… No matter the outcome of this game, I couldn't lose today." LeBron James on Bronny committing to USCpic.twitter.com/9G3LEaZWGi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 7, 2023

“For me, personally, it’s even more special to me ’cause it’s the first time someone out of my family to go to college,” the 38-year-old superstar added. Notably, the Los Angeles Laker was just 18 when he was drafted to join the NBA from Ohio, first playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Joining the league fresh out of high school meant he didn’t have the chance to attend college like his son Bronny is.

“Obviously I didn’t go to college either so it’s just a proud moment to see my son go to college and he’s the first one to go to college in my family so super, duper proud,” he went on. “Super emotional. Just super, duper happy for his journey and today was a proud day. I couldn’t lose today, no matter the outcome of this game, I couldn’t lose today…But I take the cherry on top of this dub, though,” he also said in the above clip.

Bronny himself took to Instagram to make the big announcement, sharing a photo of himself in the USC dressing room while wearing his white Sierra Canyon jersey. He tagged the location as the “University Of Southern California” adding in his caption, “Fight On,” with a peace sign, and the hashtag “#committed.” The two finger peace sign is a slogan used alongside the term “fight on” with the USC Trojans men’s basketball team that dates back for decades.

LeBron has been a longtime advocate of his son’s professional career, previously saying he won’t retire until Bronny also plays alongside him in the NBA. “My last year will be played with my son,” he said to the Athletic in 2022. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point,” he also said.

LeBron doubled down on the statement to reporters on May 7. “I was serious…And I’m still serious about it. Obviously, I’ve got to continue to keep my body and my mind fresh, I think my mind most importantly. […] But at the end of the day, I’ve done what I had to do in this league, and my son is going to take his journey,” he said. If Bronny joins the NBA just a year into his time at USC, that would mean LeBron would turn 40 during his son’s freshman year.

“Just because it’s my aspiration [to play together] doesn’t mean it’s his, and I’m absolutely OK with that,” the NBA icon also said. “My job is just to support my son in whatever he wants to do. [… ] One thing about being a parent is it’s not always about what you want. It’s about listening to your kids and what they want, and that’s when you get a real relationship.”