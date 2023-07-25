LeBron James’ Son Bronny, 18, Rushed To Hospital After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James‘ son Bronny James, 18, was rushed to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest, a spokesperson for the James family revealed to TMZ on July 25. “Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” the statement began. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.”

The spokesperson also said that LeBron, 38, and his wife Savannah James, 36, “wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Sources reportedly told TMZ that the 911 call for Bronny’s health incident was made at 9:26 AM on Monday morning (July 24) from the University of Southern California’s Galen Center. Bronny was reportedly unconscious and was taken to the hospital via an ambulance in a “Code 3” emergency.

Bronny committed to USC in May. The teenager is 6’2″ and has played the position of Point Guard at Sierra Canyon School. Bronny is the first person in LeBron’s family to ever attend college. He made the big announcement on Instagram by sharing a photo of himself in the USC dressing room while wearing his white Sierra Canyon jersey.

Lebron reacted to his son’s college decision after an NBA Championship game against the Golden State Warriors on May 6. “It’s just a proud moment to see my son go to college and he’s the first one to go to college in my family so super, duper proud,” LeBron said. “Super emotional. Just super, duper happy for his journey and today was a proud day. I couldn’t lose today, no matter the outcome of this game, I couldn’t lose today…But I take the cherry on top of this dub, though.”

The Los Angeles Laker and his wife share three children: sons Bronny and Bryce, 16, and daughter Zhuri, 8. Bryce has followed in his father’s and older brother’s footsteps and is a basketball player at his high school. LeBron and Savannah, who were high school sweethearts, have been married since 2013.