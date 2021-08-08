LeBron James’ Daughter Zhuri, 6, Shows Off Her Sassy Photographer Skills At A Basketball Game

LeBron James lovingly responded to a shared video of his adorable daughter Zhuri, 6, confidently snapping photos with a professional camera while on the court of a basketball game.

Could there be a photographer in LeBron James‘ family in the future? The 36-year-old Los Angeles Lakers player reposted an incredibly cute video of his youngest child, Zhuri, 6, showing off her photography skills while standing on a basketball court on Aug. 7. The mini me was wearing a bright pink hoodie and light denim shorts as she confidently put the camera up to her eye at one point.

She also wore white socks and white sneakers as her long hair was tied back into a low bun. When sharing the video, which was posted by Overtime, LeBron added multiple brown hearts, helping him showcase his love for his little girl. Unsurprisingly, his fans were quick to also respond to the video with supportive comments.

“That’s a queen right there LeBron you’re the #1 dad in the world,” one fan wrote while another wrote, “Look at LeBron man, being an inspirational father.” A third mentioned LeBron’s wife Savannah, when pointing out, “Wow she growing up so fast look just like her mamma amazing” and a fourth shared, “She gone be a genius as she gets older u can jus tell.”

Before LeBron shared the sweet video of Zhuri, he made headlines when he showed up to the Space Jam 2 premiere with Savannah and Zhuri in July. The trio looked incredible as they happily posed together on the carpet of the epic event. LeBron wore a dark-colored suit and tie while Savannah looked amazing in a lime green sleeveless fitted dress and matching strappy heels. Zhuri wore a stylish light blue dress that had a white collar and a floral design and clear sandals.

In addition to Zhuri, LeBron and Savannah are the proud parents of sons, Bronnie, 16, and Bryce, 14. They also joined their dad for a recent Space Jam event in June. It was called Space Jam: A New Legacy Party in the Park After Dark and took place at Six Flags Magic Mountain.