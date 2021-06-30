LeBron James’ Son Bronny, 16, Is Nearly As Tall As The NBA Star At ‘Space Jam’ Event

If LeBron James needs a stunt double for the next ‘Space Jam’ movie, he doesn’t have to look far – because his teenage son, Bronny James, will soon tower over the NBA icon.

At age 16, Bronny James is reportedly 6’2”, and if he keeps growing the way he is, he’ll soon be eye-to-eye with his old man, LeBron James. LeBron, 36, and his wife Savannah Brinson took sons Bronny and Bryce Maximus James, 14, to the Space Jam: A New Legacy Party in the Park After Dark at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Tuesday (June 29). The James gang had a fun time on the red carpet, posing with LeBron’s co-star Don Cheadle as well as Bugs and Lola Bunny. Onlookers also saw just how Bronny and Bryce are growing up and becoming young men.

Bronny recently landed his first Sports Illustrated cover – but not for basketball, oddly enough. While Bronny is following his father’s footsteps onto the court, he appeared on the July issue’s cover as part of the FaZe Clan. This edition of SI was all about e-sports, and Bronny joined FaZe Clan in August 2020, making him the first basketball player still in high school to join the roster. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Ben Simmons, currently a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, are also members of the team. LeBron praised his son’s cover on Instagram. “ TOUGH!!! Keep Leading your generation to new heights Young King@bronny @fazeclan #YoungSimba,” he captioned his post.

LeBron also praised Bryce after he graduated middle school in May. “CONGRATULATIONS to my guy Bryce Maximus on graduating middle,” LeBron captioned an Instagram photo of his boy standing next to Savannah (who, coincidentally, LeBron met when he was in high school.) “ “HS up next! Proud of you, kid! Keep going to the [top] #JamesGang.”

The couple also has a daughter, Zhuri James, who will turn 7-years-old this year. In mid-May, Zhuri led a James Gang family-TikTok dance challenge. While mouthing the lyrics to DJ Shawny‘s “Go Daddy Go,” Zhuri hit all the moves to the beat before passing it off. In shimmied Savannah, followed by Bryce and Bronny. LeBron brought up the rear, dancing across the screen in a series of bunny hops. Perhaps he learned a move or two while filming Space Jam?

The long-awaited sequel to the 1996 movie will arrive on July 16. This time around, it’s LeBron instead of Michael Jordan playing alongside the Looney Tunes, and King James made a Space Jam joke when speaking after the Lakers were eliminated from the 2021 NBA Playoffs. When asked if he would now join Team USA at the Tokyo Olympic Games, LeBron said he’s “gonna play for the Tune squad this summer instead… I think that’s what I’m going to focus on — trying to beat the Monstars, or the Goon Squad as we call them out. Didn’t have much success against the Suns, so I’m gearing my attention toward the Goon Squad in July.”