LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Stuns In Sheer Sequined Dress At ESPYs As He Reveals He’s Not Retiring

Savannah James was beautiful as she presented her husband LeBron James with an award at the 2023 ESPYs on Wednesday, July 12. She looked beautiful in a tight, sheer gown with maroon, purple, and black sequins covering the whole long-sleeve dress. She shared a few shots of herself getting ready by “the most elite glam team,” backstage at the sporting awards show.

Besides her sequined dress, Savannah also sported a black-and-white outfit, with a short skirt and black top. Her skirt was striped in black and white, and she completed the look with a blazer that matched, as well as high heels. She rocked the purple dress on stage as she presented her husband with the Best Record-Breaking Performance Award, and their three children Bronny, 18, Bryce, 16, and Zhuri, 8, all stood by her side to present the award.

When Savannah gave the speech, she raved about her husband’s many accomplishments. After a funny moment where she was about swear, but Zhuri cut her off, Savannah spoke about LeBron’s greatness as a player. “I think LeBron James is the baddest to ever set foot on a basketball court. Nobody works harder. Nobody cares more and nobody has done more for the game of basketball,” she said.

When LeBron accepted his award, the first person he thanked was Savannah for all her hard work supporting him and their family. “I want to start off first off by thanking my beautiful, amazing wife Savannah,” he said. “The fact that I’m loving that you get to see the queen that I get to be with every day. Kudos to you, baby. For our family, no one has sacrificed and more hard work and support than you. I appreciate you for that. Love you.”

Besides thanking his wife and showing love for his family, LeBron also weighed in on the news that many fans have been wondering about: will he be back next season? “The real question for me is: can I play without cheating this game? The day I can’t give the game everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today,” he said. “I still got something left. A lot left.”

The Lakers player’s retirement has long been speculated about by his fans and basketball experts. He had hinted that he was considering stepping away from the game during a postgame press conference after the 2023 NBA Finals. LeBron did reveal that he was hoping to play in the NBA with his sons before retiring in a 2022 profile in Sports Illustrated.

LeBron and Savannah are high school sweethearts. They got married in 2013. LeBron often gushes about his wife on social media and regularly leaves comments on her Instagram photos, telling her just how beautiful he thinks she is.