LeBron James Gushes Over Wife Savannah’s VF Party Look: ‘Vibezzzzz’

LeBron James isn’t afraid to show how much he loves his wife! The NBA player, 38, shared a set of photos of his wife Savannah’s outfit for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on his Instagram and gushed about how stunning she looked in his caption. LeBron left a bunch of emojis, including the fire, heart eyes, and drooling faces, to share how gorgeous Savannah, 36, was for the party on Sunday, March 12.

View Related Gallery LeBron & Savannah James' Relationship: PICS LeBron James with his fiance Savannah Brinson The 2013 ESPY Awards, Los Angeles, America - 17 Jul 2013 West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James and wife Savannah are leaving the Sunset Tower Hotel after having dinner in West Hollywood. Pictured: LeBron James, Savannah James BACKGRID USA 17 JANUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Savannah looked fantastic for the Oscar party. She kept it simple, wearing a long white dress for the Academy Awards celebration. The Sergio Hudson dress was very tight and showed off her figure, with a mermaid train at the bottom. She had shared some different looks at her outfit on her Instagram. She captioned it with “Baby blanco” in her caption.

When LeBron gushed over his wife of 10 years, he wrote in all caps that he was blown away by her looks. He also shared a few more photos and videos of Savannah on his Instagram Story. “GOT DAMNNNNNN!!! *Pharrell voice*,” he wrote, while also tagging Savannah, along with the emojis. “Vanity Fair Vibezzzzzzz.”

LeBron is never shy about showing off his affection for Savannah, who was his high school sweetheart. Back when she attended the Dolce & Gabbana show at Milan Fashion Week, he commented that he wanted her to come back and see him ASAP. “Ok now you just showing out,” he commented. “Get your a** home now and get what you can’t get in Europe!”

In fact, the NBA player left a lot of flirty comments for his wife while she was attending Fashion Week events in February. “Milan said they needed some warmer weather for fashion week so incoming the flame thrower,” he wrote along with a photo of her in a Gucci suit. “Gucci down from head to toe at woman’s F/W 2023! TOO TOUGH QUEEN.”