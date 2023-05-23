LeBron James Hints At Retirement After Being Swept In NBA Playoffs: ‘A Lot To Think About’

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are missing out on the 2023 NBA Finals after losing four games straight to the Denver Nuggets. Following the team’s May 22 loss, which sealed their fate, LeBron spoke to reporters at a press conference. “We’ll see what happens going forward,” LeBron said, hinting at a potential retirement. “I don’t know. I got a lot to think about, to be honest. I got a lot to think about just for me, personally, going forward with the game of basketball.”

After 20 years in the league, LeBron has won four championships and played in 10 NBA finals. He admitted that this season didn’t feel successful for him because he missed out on playing for the title once again. “I don’t play for anything besides winning championships at this point in my career,” LeBron shared. “I don’t get a kick out of making a conference appearance. I’ve done it a lot. It’s not fun for me to not be part of getting to the finals.”

Fans were quite shocked to hear LeBron talk so openly about a potential end to his career, as he’d previously discussed continuing to play until his son, Bronny, 18, was also in the NBA. Earlier this month, LeBron announced that Bronny had committed to playing at the University of Southern California for college next year, so his first potential NBA season wouldn’t be until the fall of 2024. During a May 6 press conference, LeBron doubled down on the idea of sticking around until whenever Bronny’s time came.

“I was serious,” he told reporters. “And I’m still serious about it. Obviously, I’ve got to continue to keep my body and my mind fresh. I think my mind most importantly.” However, he added that his focus is now on Bronny’s journey. “My job is to support my son in whatever he wants to do,” LeBron said. “One thing about being a parent is it’s not always about what you want. It’s about listening to your kids and what they want, and that’s when you get a real relationship.”