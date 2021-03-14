LeBron James’ Daughter Zhuri, 6, Shows Off Her Sassy Dance Moves To Cardi B In Adorable Video

Cardi B even reposted the video, dubbing little Zhuri a ‘future superstar’ at just 6-years-old!

LeBron James, 36, just can’t get over his 6-year-old daughter Zhuri‘s moves! The little girl showed off a choreographed routine to Cardi B‘s fire single “Up,” and she seriously looked ready to dance in a music video. “Yeah it’s officially over for me guys!! I feel bad for whomever my Baby Z decides to bring home first!” the Los Angeles Laker began his caption on the video, posted Saturday, March 13. After several red face emojis, he hilariously revealed the song was Zhuri’s choice.

“Look at my mama face getting it in with her dance instructor/teacher Ms. @candice. After they end their scheduled routined session she allows a freestyle and Zhuri pick that song,” wrote with several laughing-crying emojis. “She would! #JamesGang #ThenItsUp @allthingszhuri,” he added. She had her game face on as she moved in tandem with her instructor Candice, sporting a hot pink Nike t-shirt (her dad’s go-to brand), black pants and sneakers. The pair appeared to be in a studio, as various equipment — including a light ring — could be seen behind them.

“I know that’s right!” Cardi rapped at the beginning as Zhuri mouthed along, revealing she’s missing one of her front teeth. She then hopped back for the choreographed routine, shaking and shimmying to the beat. “Big bag bussin’ out the Bentley Bentayga/Man, Balenciaga Bardi back…If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck,” the lyrics continued. The video got so much love on LeBron’s Instagram account, including some encouragement from mom Savannah Brinson, who wrote, “Get it baby!!!!” and “Baby Z and Candice did THAT!” In addition to Zhuri, LeBron and Savannah are also parents to sons Bronny, 16, and Bryce, 13.

Cardi’s husband Offset also jumped in on the action, posting three fire emojis. The “Up” rapper herself couldn’t get enough of the sweet moment, and even reposted the moment on her own account. “How is she soo good at this ? This is soo dope,” Cardi — who is mom to her own daughter Kulture, 2 — wrote on Sunday, Mar. 14. “Yes ! Yes we all see cuteness but bayybee I see a future superstar. Sooo adorable! I’m maaa hype lols,” the 28-year-old declared. She can say that again!

LeBron is known to be a doting dad, and last year, surprised little Zhuri with a whole new playhouse at his Brentwood, CA estate! The NBA Champion was so excited to celebrate her then-upcoming 6th birthday. “Early b-day gift my princess. Love you baby Z,” LeBron wrote, showing off the dreamy new play area. While showing off his epic gift, Zhuri could be heard saying in the background that it even “looks like a real house.” With several white sofas, a long dining table and more cozy amenities, Zhuri was certainly correct! “This little girl has the nerve to have her own house,” LeBron also joked.