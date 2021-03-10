LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Gushes Over Never-Released Wedding Photo: ‘Are We Doing It Again?’

LeBron James and his wife Savannah are getting flirty over a never before seen wedding photo of the couple that has just been revealed.

Up until now it was only the guests at LeBron James and wife Savannah‘s September 14, 2013 wedding that knew how gorgeous the couple looked on the day they said “I do.” A never before seen wedding photo of the pair has been included in a New York Times style section story on the 80 year history of legendary Fred Marcus Studio wedding photography, based in NYC. The studio was hired to document the couple’s nuptials, and a wedding photo of LeBron and kissing his new bride is part of the piece. You can see the photo here.

Savannah wore a strapless white gown with an elegant bodice made up of gorgeous lace fabric. Her bridal illusion tulle veil was pinned back at the top of her exquisite updo hairstyle. The fabric cascaded down Savannah’s back and left shoulder in the photo. She wore a pair of stunning diamond earrings and held on to a round bridal bouquet made up of white roses.

In the photo LeBron looked extra dapper with a black tuxedo, white shirt and an elegant white bow tie for their ceremony. He leaned down and kissed Savannah on her forehead, as she closed her eyes and smiled contently. Her wedding dress could be seen from the waist up, side only, as her chest was pressed against her new husband.

Savannah, 34, reposted the photo to her Instagram stories, tagging her NBA superstar husband and asking him “When are we doing it again?” hinting at a possible glittery vow renewal. The 36-year-old Los Angeles Laker responded back in his IG stories with her post, and wrote, “It’s right around the corner! Let the party begin! Ayyyyyeeee!!!” with hearts for eyes smiling emojis as well as laughing face emojis.

LeBron and Savannah tied the knot at the luxurious Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego after being together since they were high school sweethearts growing up in Akron, OH. The pair had three-day Friday through Sunday celebration of their love, with over 200 guests attending the wedding and reception. The event was highly secretive, with those in attendance signing non disclosure forms. Guests included his then-Miami Heat teammate Dwyane Wade and D’s now wife Gabrielle Union, LeBron’s Team USA teammate Carmelo Anthony along with his then-wife, La La Anthony and many more NBA stars.

While LeBron kept his wedding photos private, he shared two photos with Savannah having dinner on their honeymoon to his Instagram on Sept. 18, 2013. He wrote in the caption, “When u have someone that’s always there for you no matter the ups and downs in life, it makes it all worth living for! So happy to call u Mrs. Savannah James #MyQueen #Backbone #QueenJames #Honeymoon.”

LeBron popped the question to Savannah on New Year’s Eve 2011. By that time they had already started their family, welcoming their first child, son LeBron James Jr., 16, nicknamed Bronny, on October 6, 2004 and son Bryce Maximus James, 13, on June 14, 2007. Their daughter Zhuri, 6, came along on October 22, 2014, just over a year after LeBron and Savannah’s wedding.