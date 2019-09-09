Lebron James Packs On PDA With Wife Savannah In Rare Romantic Photos Together

The off-season is treating LeBron James well! The basketball star is currently enjoying an Italian vacation with his wife, Savannah, and they look SO in love in photos captured of them on the trip.

LeBron James and Savannah James don’t often publicly flaunt their romance, but they couldn’t avoid the cameras that were flashing away as they enjoyed some time in Portofino, Italy on Sept. 9. The longtime couple was photographed strolling hand-in-hand around the city, where they partook in some luxury shopping. At one point, LeBron had his arms wrapped around his wife’s neck while they took in one of the shops. Savannah looked stunning in a flowy pink pants and a white shirt, while LeBron kept it casual in gym shorts and a white tee.

It won’t be long before basketball starts up again for LeBron, so it’s nice to see that they’ve been able to enjoy some downtime. LeBron and Savannah are high school sweethearts, who have been together for more than 15 years at this point. Their first two kids, LeBron Jr. and Bryce, were born before the couple was even engaged, in 2004 and 2007, respectively. LeBron finally popped the question on New Year’s Eve 2011, and they tied the knot almost two years later in Sept. 2013. Their daughter, Zhuri, was born in 2014.

LeBron and Savannah are obviously a super solid couple, and she’s always been so supportive of his extremely busy basketball career. The James family relocated to California last year after he signed with the L.A. Lakers.

The 2018 season was not strong for LeBron and the Lakers, so he’s obviously looking for a much stronger season this time around. Regardless of what happens, though, Savannah will undoubtedly be by her man’s side as it all plays out!