LeBron James gave his eldest child, Bronny, a warm welcome to Instagram on May 27. A day later, his son uploaded a video filled with R-rated words and Twitter blew up with memes of LeBron’s supposed reaction.

LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., 14, went from zero to 100. LeBron James’ son just created an Instagram account on May 27, and by the next day, the teenager hit over one million followers and dropped a shocking video on his Instagram Story. “Listen up, little f***er. It’s time to make a PSA. Just because she has a pretty face, does not mean she has pretty heart,” Bronny, faking an apparent African accent, began in the video below. He then raised his voice: “These b**ches don’t give a f**k about a *****.” Bronny’s cellphone screen then took some punches as LeBron’s mini me yelled, “You b**tch a** b**tch.” After a train of more swear words, he added, “All you wanna do is smoke your motherf***in weed away.”

It’s unclear what Bronny’s “PSA” was about — a cautionary tale about heartbreak? a comedic sketch? — but fans are just imagining LeBron’s reaction to the wild video. The NBA star proudly introduced his son to Instagram on May 27, writing, “Everyone welcome the heir to the throne to IG @real_bronny! Told him 3 years ago the summer of 2019 I’d let you him get one. Damn time flies! Hahaha! Anyways let’s get Bronny! P.S. Keep y’all hating a**es off his comments or we pulling up‼️‼️” Fans are now wondering if the family man is maintaining that same attitude.

“Lebron getting ready to whoop Bronny’s ass after that Instagram post,” one Twitter user wrote, while another tweeted, “LeBron better check Bronny before he ruins the family name 😂.” Another fan shared a video of a man sprinting down an escalator, captioning it, “LeBron James trying to take away Bronny’s phone.” A fourth fan was just amused by the resulting chaos: “LMFAOOOO Bronny going crazy.” It was a good day for Twitter.

Despite fans’ assumptions of a disappointed dad, LeBron actually shared a snippet from a news article that boasted of his son’s basketball talents. “Me training [Bronny], I can never take any credit for what he does because his son is going to be a freak of nature,” Gilbert Arenas (LeBron’s former “rival”) told The Crossover, according to Larry Brown Sports. “The same genes running through LeBron are running through Bronny Jr., so no matter where you think he is right now is not where he’s gonna end up. The kid is very special. At some point he’s gonna be a 6-foot-8 or 6-foot-9 point guard. That in itself is dangerous.”

Even if Bronny’s leaving a questionable legacy on Instagram already, there’s no doubting that he’s carrying the family name in basketball! LeBron also shares two other children with wife Savannah James, 32: son Bryce, 11, and daughter Zhuri, 4.