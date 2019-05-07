Lebron James Shares Adorable Pics Of His Daughter, 4, With A Major Warning To All Future Suitors

LeBron James took to Instagram on May 7 to post two precious photos of his four-year-old daughter Zhuri and he captioned them with a memorable message for any of those looking to ‘try’ with his ‘Lil Princess’.

LeBron James, 34, proved he’s more than just a world famous basketball player when he took to Instagram to post some too-cute-for-words pics — he’s also a protective dad! The Los Angeles Lakers player shared two incredibly adorable photos of his four-year-old daughter Zhuri on May 7 and his caption for the snapshots was definitely one to remember! In the similar pics, Zhuri can be seen striking a pose with her hands on her hips as she wears a red sweater over a white shirt and jeans. The tot is also sporting a pair of eye-catching silver metallic sneakers.

“Loading up the clips right now as I type!! I dare you to try me when it comes to Daddy’s Lil Princess Z!! Promise you it won’t end well for you! 😁😑🤬😤. Ok now with that said she’s BEAUTIFUL!! ✨ Thank you @mrs_savannahrj 😉❤️ #ZhuriNova💫,” LeBron’s caption for Zhuri’s pics read.

LeBron’s latest post about Zhuri is not the first time he has posted about the baby girl, but he doesn’t do it often. The NBA star is known for gushing about his only daughter whenever he shares important pics or videos of her with the world and we can certainly understand why! From celebrating her birthday to embracing holidays like Christmas with the little one, LeBron’s love for her clearly shows. In Oct. 2018, he shared a cute video of Zhuri and family on her 4th birthday and he expressed his disappointment in not being able to be there with her in person.

“On the low In my feelings right now not being home for my Princess bday celebration but when u have a great team of family around you it allows me to focus in on my job. With all that said HAPPY 4TH BEAUTIFUL DAY to Daddy Princess Zhuri Nova! Enjoy your day to the fullest!!!! ” his emotional caption for the video read.

In addition to Zhuri, LeBron shares sons Lebron Jr., 14, and Bryce, 11, with his wife of five years, Savannah Brinson, 32. Here’s to hoping he shares more pics of his close family in the future!