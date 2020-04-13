All hail the ‘King’ of the dance floor. During Diddy’s star-studded, charity ‘Dance-A-Thon,’ LeBron James got in on the action by busting out some move alongside his’ too cool for school teenage son.

Just about every one of Diddy’s A-lister friends popped up in the 50-year-old music icon’s Instagram Live’ Dance-A-Thon’ on Apr. 12 – including one of the biggest icons in NBA history, LeBron James. With his “Tom Hanks in Cast Away” beard out in full force, LeBron, 35, started to groove along as Diddy’s “It’s All About The Benjamins” began to play. “What y’all wanna do? Wanna be ballers? Shot Callers? Brawlers,” Diddy rapped along to his track. The move seemed to inspire “King James” to grab the other “baller” in his house. He stepped offscreen to drag his oldest son, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr, 15, into the frame.

“Bronny! We just want to say, ‘what’s up?’ We want to say ‘what’s up’ and tell you that we’re proud of you. You ain’t got to dance if you don’t want to, but we wanted to tell you, ‘what’s up,’ “Diddy said to Bronny. “He’s trying to act too cool for school,” said LeBron, all the while hugging his son. Diddy then thanked LeBron and Bronny for taking part in the “Dance-A-Thon” before they logged off (leaving fans begging for more James Gang, or at least, for LeBron to bring his daughter Zhuri James, 5, on-screen next time.)

Throughout the course of the day, Diddy connected with many major celebs as part of his effort to raise money for the non-profit Team Love and Direct Relief. He ultimately raised more than $3 million, and most of that probably was donated the moment he reunited with Jennifer Lopez, 50, on Live. JLo participated in her ex-boyfriend’s “Dance-A-Thon,” along with her current fiancé Alex Rodriguez, 44, and said that A-Rod was one of Diddy’s “biggest fan(s) from the Bad Boy Era.” After that, the two exes got busy dancing, giving fans of ’90s-era hip hop romance everything they ever wanted.

Combs Family with LeBron James on Diddy’s IG Live pic.twitter.com/3SyywsmrfA — Best of Quincy (@bestofquincy) April 12, 2020

Lebron James hops on Live w/ Diddy for Easter Sunday pic.twitter.com/OMdln5Doug — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) April 12, 2020

Other guests on Diddy’s “Dance-A-Thon” included Shaquille O’Neal, Snoop Dogg, Megan Thee Stallion, and Ciara (with husband Russel Wilson.) Drake also showed up to do the “Toosie Slide” with Diddy’s twins. Lizzo also appeared in the “Dance-A-Thon,” but the moment the “Juice” singer started to twerk, Diddy pulled the plug. “Whoa, whoa, whoa! It’s Easter Sunday, let’s play something a little more family-friendly,” he said. Yet, viewers would then call him out afterward when he was silent after Draya’s booty-poppin’ moves.

“There’s one thing that I want to make clear. My queen, my sister Lizzo, when I stopped the music, it was ’cause it had a lot of curses in there, not ’cause she was twerking,” he posted to his Instagram Stories later, per Entertainment Tonight. “She’s one of the best twerkers in the world. Let’s keep that clear. It wasn’t about twerking. You’re allowed to twerk on Easter. There was a lot of cursing in the record. … So that’s why I stopped the record. Lizzo, we love you and everybody stop looking for the negative, look for the positive!”