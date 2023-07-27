LeBron James’ Son Bronny, 18, Discharged From Hospital & Back Home Resting After Cardiac Arrest

On the road to recovery. LeBron James‘ son Bronny James, 18, has been discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills following a frightening cardiac arrest on July 25. According to a statement on Cedars-Sinai’s website, he was “successfully” treated and is now “resting.” “Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest,” the statement reads. “He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting. Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience and his family and community support.”

According to PEOPLE, a rep for the James family confirmed Bronny is out of the hospital and in stable condition. The same day, Bronny’s famous dad took to Twitter to break his silence on the terrifying medical incident that affected his eldest child. “I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” he tweeted. “We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang.”

News of Bronny’s medical emergency, in which he collapsed during a USC basketball practice hit on July 25, when TMZ shared a sobering statement from the family. “Yesterday, while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” the statement explained of the Monday, July 24 incident. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family, and we will update the media when there is more information.”

LeBron was seen on July 25 outside Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where Bronny was being treated. The 18-year-old is the oldest of LeBron’s three children with wife Savannah James.