LeBron James Seen In 1st Photos After Son Bronny’s Hospitalization

LeBron James, 38, was seen for the first time after his son Bronny‘s health scare. The NBA star stepped out on Tuesday to visit Cedars-Sinai Hospital, where Bronny is staying, and was photographed outside the building. He was wearing a white graphic T-shirt, light gray shorts, white socks, and brown and black sneakers. He also a white baseball hat with a black brim and a white medical mask as he carried what appeared to be a tablet into the facility with him. His wife and Bronny’s mom, Savannah James, wasn’t seen with him. His outing came one day after it was announced that Bronny, 18, was rushed to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest on July 24.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” a spokesperson for the James family told TMZ in a statement on July 25. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.” The spokerson also said that LeBron and Savannah “wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Bronny was practicing basketball at the University of Southern California when the medical incident occurred. The teenager committed to the school back in May, after playing the position of Point Guard at Sierra Canyon School. Bronny announced that he made his big college decision by sharing a photo of himself in the USC dressing room while wearing his white Sierra Canyon jersey.

LeBron has always been extremely supportive of his three children. He’s even regularly trained with both of his sons to help them get better at basketball. Bronny opened up about following in his dad’s footsteps in a 2022 profile in Sports Illustrated. “I was born into it, so I feel like the path was already chosen,” he said. “My dad is cool enough to let me take whatever path I want if I wanted to not pursue basketball. But I think basketball is going to be my thing, for sure.”

Last Oct., LeBron shared a video that featured a commercial he filmed with Bronny, which can be seen above. It was promoting Beats by Dre and showed the father and son playing basketball while listening to music in their ears.