LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Stuns In Plunging Suit With No Shirt As They Cozy Up At ‘Shooting Stars’ Premiere: Photos

Savannah James practically eclipsed her husband, LeBron James, when they walked the carpet before the May 31 premiere of Shooting Stars in Los Angeles. Savannah, 36, wore a chic suit that looked like it was sewn out of black fabric flowers. The suit was sexy enough, with its plunging neckline and sheer ‘peek-a-boo’ moments on the arms and legs, but Savannah opted to wear the look without a shirt. She glowed with perfect skin while standing next to LeBron, 38, for photos.

LeBron didn’t look too shabby, either. The NBA star, who was eliminated from the 2023 NBA Playoffs earlier in May, dressed in a crisp cream-colored suit. He paired it with a plain white t-shirt, fierce glasses, and gold jewelry around his wrist. He also took a moment to pose next to NBA prospect/actor Marquis “Mookie” Cook. Cook, 18, looked incredible in an orange-red suit, which he wore with sneakers and a white collared shirt.

Shooting Stars is a Peacock original film “based on the book by LeBron James and the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Friday Night Lights, Buzz Bissinger,” per the streaming service. “Shooting Stars is the inspiring origin story of a basketball superhero, revealing how LeBron James and his childhood friends become the #1 high school team in the country, launching James’s breathtaking career as a four-time NBA Champion, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, and the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.”

Director Chris Robinson took part in a Q&A after a screening of the film in New York City. Despite making a movie about LeBron, Robinson said he has yet to meet the man in person. “Here’s something interesting. I have not met LeBron. I have not met LeBron yet,” he said, per PEOPLE. Robinson said he wanted to talk with James about the portrayal of the sports star’s high school years. “So at first, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to talk to him. I don’t want to have this conversation.’ But the longer I didn’t meet him, the more I said, ‘Oh, maybe this is a gift,’ Because I have my thought process of who he is. It’s embedded in me.”

During the Q&A, the director said that LeBron had seen the movie. “They got the rough cut on the computer, and [Willie McGee] said that all of the real Fab Five,” Robinson said, per PEOPLE, “LeBron, Anthony Davis, and a couple [of] other guys from the Lakers were all huddled around a little computer, watched the whole movie because LeBron couldn’t cast it to his TV. [McGee] said that LeBron loved it. They loved it. So when the real guys loved it, that was good enough for me.”