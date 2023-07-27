LeBron James Thanks Fans In 1st Statement After Son Bronny’s, 18, Cardiac Arrest: We ‘Feel Your Love’

Days after his teenage son collapsed during basketball practice, LeBron James gave an update on Bronny while thanking all the fans for their prayers and support.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” LeBron James tweeted on Thursday (July 27), three days after his 18-year-old son, Bronny James, was hospitalized after experiencing cardiac arrest during a practice session at the University of Southern California. LeBron didn’t mention his son by name in his tweet but said that everyone within the James family is doing well.

“We feel you, and I’m so grateful,” he said in his Tweet, grateful for the endless supply of public support and love following this terrifying moment. “Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready, but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”

The world learned about Bronny’s episode on July 25, when a James family rep issued a statement to TMZ. “”Yesterday, while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” the statement began. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family, and we will update the media when there is more information.”

Since then, CNN reported that Bronny underwent a cardiac screening several months ago as part of a program for prospective NBA players. Bronny has committed to play basketball for USC and to compete – and to possibly become eligible for the next NBA Draft – he underwent a transthoracic echocardiogram, a process that “looks at blood flow through the heart and heart valves,” per CNN. He also had an EKG, and both scans showed nothing wrong. This implies that an anatomical preexisting problem did not cause his cardiac arrest and could have been caused by an external factor – like an impact, similar to what happened to Damar Hamlin (who also gave love to Bronny during this harrowing time.)

Bronny’s brother, 16-year-old  Bryce James took to his Instagram Story to pay tribute to his older brother. Bryce shared a photo of him alongside his big bro’, with a read heart emoji posted in between them. It was a touching tribute from one brother to another.

