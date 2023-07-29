LeBron James Son Bronny, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since Hospitalization After Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James‘ son Bronny James, 18, was seen for the first time since being discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills following a frightening cardiac arrest on July 25. The USC basketball star looked happy and healthy as he enjoyed a dinner at famed celeb hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Friday, July 28. Bronny was joined by his father LeBron and his mother Savannah, as well their son Bryce and daughter Zhuri.

Bronny kept a smile on his face as he walked alongside his sports icon pops and texted on his phone. Rocking a white hoodie and black pants, the young athlete kept a cool figure after what was one tumultuous week.

Just a day before the sighting, Cedars-Sinai released a statement following Bronny’s discharge from the hospital. “Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest,” the statement reads. “He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting. Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience and his family and community support.”

Earlier that day, LeBron broke his silence and tweeted, “I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers.” Without naming Bronny, he added, ” “Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready, but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”

News of Bronny’s medical emergency, in which he collapsed during a USC basketball practice, hit on July 25, when TMZ shared a sobering statement from the family. “Yesterday, while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” the statement explained of the Monday, July 24 incident. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family, and we will update the media when there is more information.”