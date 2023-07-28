Jeff Bezos Passionately Kisses Lauren Sanchez On Yacht In Italy: Photos

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez were also seen soaking up the sun in their bathing suits as they enjoyed Jeff's $500 million yacht.

It truly is the summer of yachting for lovebirds Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. The 59-year-old Amazon founder and 53-year-old journalist were seen vacationing once again on Jeff’s $500 million superyacht and passionately smooching as they took in the beautiful coast of Italy on Thursday, July 27. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen HERE, the couple lovingly wrapped their arms around each other and kissed with joyful smiles in between.

Jeff’s yacht was parked off of the picturesque island of Capri during their latest outing. The pair were dressed nicely in the pictures, with the billionaire in blue shorts and a white, short-sleeve collared shirt. Lauren wore a simple white sundress that screamed summer in Europe.

The couple, who reportedly got engaged earlier this year after five years of dating, hosted some A-list guests on Thursday that reportedly included Oprah Winfrey and her bestie, CBS host Gayle King. Many of the guests were also wearing white, including Oprah.

Before that, though, Jeff and Lauren stripped down to their swimsuits to fully enjoy the sunshine-filled day. Lauren showed off her phenomenal figure in a black string bikini, while Jeff had on a pair of short teal swim trunks that displayed his thigh muscles.

Lauren and Jeff have been spotted on the impressive yacht time and time again this summer. In June, Lauren was seen rocking a black bikini on two different occasions as the yacht, called Koru, was parked off the coast of Europe. The happy couple were also seen enjoying the celebrity hotspot town of  Portofino, Italy while giving their sea legs a break. Laurens’s kids have been photographed on the massive ship as well.

Lauren shares her kids, daughter Eleanor, 15, and son Evan, 16, with her former husband, Patrick Whitesell. She met Jeff through Patrick several years ago. They finalized their divorce in Oct. 2019. And of course, Jeff was previously married to MacKenzie Scott for 25 years. They announced their divorce on Jan. 9, 2019 —  the same day Jeff and Lauren’s romance was made public. Jeff and Lauren have four kids together.

