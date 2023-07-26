Oprah Winfrey, 69, Glows In All White Outfit On Amalfi Coast Vacation After Weight Loss

Oprah Winfrey looked fabulous as she rocked an all-white outfit while on her way to dinner during her vacation on the Amalfi Coast on Tuesday, July 25. The famed talk show host, 69, rocked a white outfit as she headed to dinner at Nerano’s Lo Scoglio, after her luxurious yacht vacation. Oprah looked fantastic as she soaked in some sun during her vacay!

Oprah’s outfit was a white t-shirt with two thin black stripes on it, and a matching pair of white capris. She also sported a pair of matching sneakers and sunglasses. Aside from heading to dinner, she was also spotted getting a hand as she got off of a small boat after spending her vacation on a superyacht on a dock.

The new sighting of Oprah comes a little over a year after she announced that she was undergoing a weight loss “reset” in a partnership video with Weight Watchers in January 2022. She opened up with fans about how clearing out the fridge after the holidays was a good way to begin the reset with the help of Weight Watchers. “This is what WW does: it brings you back to center. It helps me stay on track, brings a level of awareness to what I’m eating, and that’s what helps me close out the holidays, [and] get back in control of how I want to live,” she said. “Let’s do our Day One together! Not one day, not tomorrow, not next Monday, not next week, let today be our Day One, okay?”

Oprah’s all-white look hasn’t been her only fabulous outfit that she’s been spotted in this summer. She rocked a belted white dress, with pinstripes and matching pants, as she attended the Louis Vuitton Cruise Show in Italy back in May. Aside from the dress, she also carried a Louis Vuitton purse, and had her hair styled in a long, straight look for the event.