Oprah, 69, Looks Glamorous In Belted Dress & Long Hair At Louis Vuitton Show After Major Weight Loss

Oprah Winfrey showed off her incredible weight loss at the Louis Vuitton Cruise Show at Isola Bella in Italy on May 24. The 69-year-old rocked a white striped shirt dress with a belt cinched around her tiny waist and styled it with a pair of matching pants.

For the event, Oprah rocked a long-sleeve cream button-down shirt dress tunic that ended at her knees. She cinched in her narrow waist with a thin black leather belt and styled the top with a pair of matching wide-leg striped pants. A pair of brown leather pointed-toe Louis Vuitton pumps and a matching purse completed her outfit. As for her glam, Oprah had her long hair half-up half-down while a glossy brown lip and dark smokey eye tied her look together.

Oprah has slimmed down over the past few years and it hasn’t gone unnoticed. Right after the holidays, Oprah shared a video of herself throwing out her holiday leftovers saying, “Time for a reset. I’m clearing out my fridge.” She’s been sharing much of her fitness journey lately and even went on a 10.2-mile hike after getting two knee replacements in November 2021.

Oprah went on a “gratitude” hike with Gayle King and friends when she posted a video from the trek with the caption, “During this gratitude hike, I am also grateful for my new knees that carried me through this journey. A year ago I couldn’t walk and I finished 2022 walking 10.2 miles up a mountain. God is good.” In the video, Oprah gushed, “We made it to the top where the treeline is. Now it’s just the road that cuts through the trees. It’s just incredible. I cannot describe how peaceful and still it is.”