Meghan McCain, Lynda Carter & More Pay Tribute To Barbara Walters

It is a sad evening in journalism, as the iconic news reporter Barbara Walters has died at the age of 93, ABC News reported on Dec. 30, 2022. In a statement to HollywoodLife, her rep said that she “passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women.” Since the news of her passing broke, many celebrities and famous news reporters took to social media to mourn the icon, including former The View star Meghan McCain, 38.

Meghan McCain

Barbara Walters will always be known as a trail blazer. Her hard hitting questions & welcoming demeanor made her a household name and leader in American journalism.

Her creation of The View is something I will always be appreciative of. Rest in peace you will forever be an icon. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 31, 2022

The daughter of former U.S. Senator John McCain, Meghan, was one of the first celebrities to publicly react to Barbara’s death on Dec. 30. “Barbara Walters will always be known as a trail blazer. Her hard hitting questions & welcoming demeanor made her a household name and leader in American journalism,” the 38-year-old wrote. “Her creation of The View is something I will always be appreciative of. Rest in peace you will forever be an icon.”

Jake Tapper

ABC News: Barbara Walters, trailblazing TV icon, dies at 93 Sending love and prayers to my friends at ABC and to Barbara’s family and friends https://t.co/33cKvxyFi9 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 31, 2022

CNN news anchor Jake Tapper, 53, was another notable figure to post a tribute for the late 93-year-old. “ABC News: Barbara Walters, trailblazing TV icon, dies at 93 Sending love and prayers to my friends at ABC and to Barbara’s family and friends,” he wrote via Twitter on Dec. 30.

Lynda Carter

Barbara Walters was an American institution. As the first female national news anchor, she opened the door to endless possibilities for so many girls who wanted to work in TV, myself included. Her impact cannot be overstated. I’ll miss you, Barbara. Thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/HokDilM6Rj — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) December 31, 2022

Following the news, Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter, 71, took to Twitter to share a video of an interview with Barbara from many years ago. “Barbara Walters was an American institution. As the first female national news anchor, she opened the door to endless possibilities for so many girls who wanted to work in TV, myself included,” her tribute read. “Her impact cannot be overstated. I’ll miss you, Barbara. Thank you for everything.” In the clip, everyone was commenting on Lynda’s outfit from the hit 1970s character, but Barbara and her shared a laugh while Lynda called her “my friend.”

Bernice King

Bernice King, 59, who is the daughter of the late Martin Luther King Jr., also took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the great Barbara. “Farewell and rest well, #BarbaraWalters. Thank you for your courage to blaze trails and have difficult conversations that mattered,” she captioned the snapshot of herself with Barbara.

Deborah Roberts

So sad to hear of the passing of Barbara Walters. What an honor to share the set ⁦@ABC⁩ with the inimitable trailblazer when I joined @abc2020. Will never forget the phone call when she asked me to join the groundbreaking program. pic.twitter.com/0zKgKxmayY — Deborah Roberts (@DebRobertsABC) December 31, 2022

ABC News Senior National Affairs Correspondent, Deborah Roberts, 62, grieved the loss of her colleague with a throwback photo of them via Twitter. “So sad to hear of the passing of Barbara Walters. What an honor to share the set ⁦@ABC with the inimitable trailblazer when I joined @abc2020 ,” she wrote. “Will never forget the phone call when she asked me to join the groundbreaking program.”

Joan Lunden

Former Good Morning America host Joan Lunden, 72, shared a throwback snapshot of her and Barbara in her tribute as well. “We have lost a true legend with the passing of Barbara Walters. Such a trail blazer. Such a generous woman – I learned so much from working with her,” she captioned the black-and-white photo. Both Barbara and Joan worked at ABC for many years.