Kim Kardashian, Oprah & J.Lo Take A Selfie In The Ultimate Girl Power Photo As They’re Seated Together At Dinner Party

January 30, 2023
In perhaps the best selfie we’ve ever seen, three of our favorite women – Kim Kardashian, Oprah, and Jennifer Lopez, posed for a stunning photo from an Anastasia Beverly Hills event. All three women looked stunning at the beauty event and JLO posted a slew of photos of the trip who were all seated next to each other.

JLO posted a slideshow of photos with the caption, “Lovely dinner last night celebrating Anastasia’s 25th anniversary.” At the event, Jennifer looked stunning in a bedazzled gold sequin and sheer Valentino Tulle Illusione Embroidered Short Dress with a pair of Valentino Tan-Go Pumps and a slicked-back bun. Oprah rocked a white silk blouse with a bronze sequin blazer on top and a slicked-back ponytail.

As for Kim, she looked stunning in a skintight strapless bronze sparkly dress. The fitted floor-length dress featured a low-cut square neckline that revealed ample cleavage styled with two diamond cross necklaces. Also in attendance was Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner, who rocked her go-to outfit – a power suit. Kris wore a button-down black collared blouse with a black silk tie, trousers, and a long blazer on top.

Aside from JLO, Kim also posted a slideshow of photos to her own Instagram with the caption, “Celebrating @anastasiasoare’s 25 year anniversary of her brand @anastasiabeverlyhills. The women who have been on this journey with you coming together to celebrate you was magical! You are the epitome of the American Dream and I couldn’t be more proud of you. I look up to you, you give the best advice, and hearing everyone’s kind words about you just reminded me what I already knew.”

As if this powerhouse trio wasn’t enough, other A-list celebrity women in attendance included Cindy Crawford, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Priyanka Chopra – just to name a few.

