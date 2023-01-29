Kim Kardashian Reveals Mom Kris Jenner’s Favorite Song On Their ‘Date Night’: Watch

Kim Kardashian, 42, and Kris Jenner, 67, had an eventful mother and daughter night on Saturday and revealed a fun fact to fans. It was the latter’s favorite song, which happens to be “All For You” by Janet Jackson, according to Kim. The ladies were sitting in a car as they filmed the video, which was posted to Instagram, and the same song was playing in the background.

Kim was wearing a brown dress with a cross necklace, in the clip, and Kris wore a black blazer. Kim also had her hair back and wore flattering makeup. “Date night with my mom,” she told the viewers as she blew a kiss to the camera and Kris smiled.

Kim and Kris’ latest video comes after Kim revealed who is in her private family group chat by sharing a screenshot of her phone after an earthquake in Los Angeles, CA. She was asking those closest to her if they were okay after the unexpected shaky moments and of course, Kris was included. All of her siblings, including Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner were also on the text.

When Kim’s not making sure her family is okay, she’s congratulating close friends on big moments in their lives. She recently congratulated Paris Hilton on the birth of her new bundle of joy. “So happy for you guys!!!” Kim wrote in response to the new mom’s photo, which showed her holding her baby’s hand.

Kim’s also been embracing her own children. She made headlines yesterday when she and her oldest daughter North West, 9, took to TikTok to make their own cute mother and daughter video. It featured North channeling her rapper dad Kanye West by lip syncing to a rap song as Kim watched from the background. The clip seemed to be filmed before or after one of North’s basketball games since both of them were wearing the same outfits they wore to that day’s game and was lighthearted and fun.