Lauren Sánchez Poses In Black Bikini Aboard Jeff Bezos’ $500M Yacht For Vacation Selfies: Photos

Lauren Sánchez soaked in some sweet sunrays while on the deck of her reported fiancé Jeff Bezos’ $500 million yacht on Saturday, June 17. The journalist, 53, enjoyed the beautiful weather in Portofino, Italy, while snapping a few sexy selfies on board. She was seen having fun and striking poses in the new photos, which you can see here, via Page Six.

Lauren looked like she was having a blast while on the deck of the ship with a huge smile on her face, posing for some selfies. She rocked a tiny, square bikini top and matching bottoms. The journalist also had a large pair of aviator sunglasses on. In some of the shots, she also rocked a sheer black skirt as she looked over the side of the deck from the yacht.

The shots of Lauren snapping selfies on deck came nearly a month after it was reported that she and the Amazon founder, 59, had gotten engaged after five years of dating. The former TV anchor was seen with a huge 20 carat diamond ring on her finger. While she and Jeff have not publicly announced an engagement, it was reported that the billionaire had popped the question, according to Page Six.

Since it was reported that the couple got engaged, Lauren and Jeff have been enjoying a romantic trip around the coast of Italy. The Bezos Earth Fund Vice Chair has been seen with tons of amazing looks, like a black crop top, while enjoying the summer vacation. She was seen bonding with him and his kids earlier in the trip.

While Lauren and Jeff have been publicly dating for two years, the pair rarely speak publicly about their relationship. The former anchor did open up about their home life, including a fact that some people may not know about the Amazon founder, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal in January. “He makes me laugh all the time. He can be goofy,” she said. “He’s so happy, he inspires me every day, he makes me a better person every day; he’s the most loving human I know.”