Lauren Sanchez Sizzles In Plunging Orange Dress Holding Hands With Fiance Jeff Bezos: Photos

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez were spotted in the French resort town of Beaulieu-sur-Mer on Friday. The gorgeous couple, who just got engaged, continued their exploration of the South of France aboard the Amazon founder’s superyacht. With her gigantic sparkler on full display, Lauren held hands with her billionaire beau as they stepped off the boat to take in the sights and sounds of the gorgeous seaside village.

The former TV anchor looked perfect for summer in a bright orange maxi dress with a plunging halter top. She paired the breezy style with a white Chanel crossbody purse and a pair of Emilio Pucci shades. Jeff pulled up the rear in his classic ensemble of polo and khakis.

The cute couple have been enjoying a whirlwind trip through Europe, taking Jeff’s massive $500 million yacht around to various countries throughout May and June. They’ve already hit up Spain, as well as France, which is where they got engaged in May.

However neither Lauren nor Jeff have confirmed the engagement, as they have been relatively private about their relationship. In January, however, during her first solo interview since the couple went public with their romance, Lauren got candid about the romance, including the most surprising thing people might not know about Jeff. “That he’s really funny,” Lauren told WSJ. “He makes me laugh all the time. He can be goofy.” She added, “He’s so happy, he inspires me every day, he makes me a better person every day; he’s the most loving human I know.”

Lauren even dished on their family life at home. “On a typical Saturday, we hang out, we have dinner with the kids, which is always fun because you never know where the conversation is going to go with this many kids,” she said. “We are the Brady Bunch!” Lauren has three kids: Nikko Gonzalez, 21, Eleanor Whitesell, 14, and Evan Whitesell, 16. She welcomed Nikko with former football player Tony Gonzalez in 2001, and she welcomed her other two children with her ex-husband, Patrick Whitesell. Jeff, meanwhile, welcomed three biological sons and adopted a daughter with his ex Mackenzie Scott, whom he was married to from 1993 to 2018.

Jeff and Lauren struck up a romance while they were each married to other people. In fact, their relationship was exposed one day after Jeff and Mackenzie announced they were divorcing. Although the news caused quite the scandal, Jeff has maintained it was an amicable split and since then, he and Lauren have become inseparable.