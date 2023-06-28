Lauren Sanchez Rocks Teeny Tiny Bikini Inside Jeff Bezos’ $500M Super Yacht: Photo

Lauren Sánchez is certainly enjoying her summer. The 53-year-old journalist and fiance of Jeff Bezos has been spotted in yet another bikini as she vacations on the Amazon founder’s $500 million yacht called Koru. Lauren took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, June 27 to show off her fit physique in a cute boho bikini. The stylish string two-piece was tan and featured fringe and dangling shells. Check out her mirror selfie HERE.

Despite her financial comfort, Lauren rocked an affordable bikini from Tezenis that costs about $50 for both the top and bottom. She wore her brunette hair up in a messy bun and aviator sunglasses. She accessorized with a white shawl, which was hanging off her shoulders. “Unfiltered summer,” Lauren wrote across the bottom of the pic with a sun emoji.

Lauren has been living in bikinis lately as she and Jeff enjoy some free time sailing the coast of Europe. Earlier in June, she was spotted taking in the gorgeous Italian coastline off of Portofino in a cute black bikini. She matched it with a cutout sarong and donned her trusted aviators. Just days before, she and Jeff, 56, were spotted walking hand-in-hand in Saint-Tropez. Lauren looked gorgeous in a multi-colored mini dress, while Jeff looked dapper in khakis and a black and beige printed shirt. The happy couple has also been spotted in Spain recently.

Lauren’s European escapades come weeks after it was reported that Jeff asked for her hand in marriage earlier this year after five years of dating. In May, The former TV anchor was seen wearing a sparkling 20-carat diamond ring on her finger, seemingly confirming the news. Furthermore, a person close to the longtime friends-turned-lovers said Lauren and Jeff planned on getting engaged for quite some time.

“They have been talking about it for a long time. All of her friends say this is her dream come true,” the insider told PEOPLE in May. “She found the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with and they felt the time was right. He has all the money in the world and what was missing was someone to share it with and everybody on both sides is very happy.”

Jeff was previously married to MacKenzie Scott for 25 years. They announced their divorce on Jan. 9, 2019, which happened to be the same day Jeff and Lauren’s romance was revealed to the public. Lauren met Jeff through her former husband, Patrick Whitesell. Their divorce was finalized in Oct. 2019.

Lauren and Jeff prefer to keep their romance private but have given a glimpse or two into their dynamic in past interviews. For instance, Lauren raved about her and Jeff’s ability to work so well together to CNN in Nov. 2022. “We’re really great teammates, and we also have a lot of fun together and we love each other,” she said. “We always look at each other and we’re the team.”