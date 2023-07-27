Ashanti Performs In Daisy Dukes & Thigh High Boots At Sacramento Concert: Photo

Ashanti, 42, always dresses in style when she’s on the stage. The “Foolish” singer rocked a super chic outfit that included daisy dukes and a pair of thigh-high boots for her concert in Sacramento, California on Wednesday, July 26. Ashanti wore an aqua blue Versace top that she tucked into her daisy dukes, which highlighted her sexy curves. The superstar completed her on-stage look with grey boots, big back sunglasses, and a pair of gold hoop earrings, while her dark brunette hair was slicked back into a neat ponytail.

During the concert, Ashanti pulled out a pair of handcuffs for a dirty deed. The John Tucker Must Die star gave one fan a lap dance after she blindfolded him and put him in handcuffs while the rest of the audience watched. One thing about Ashanti — she’s always going to keep her fans entertained at her concerts! And she’s always going to look gorgeous when she hits the stage.

View Related Gallery Stars In Short Shorts & Daisy Dukes: Fashion Inspiration From Meghan Markle, Hailey Bieber & More Daisy dukes are a classic staple in Americans' wardrobes. The term was coined from Catherine Bach's role as the bombshell "Daisy Duke" in "The Dukes of Hazzard," a television show that ran between 1979 and 1985. Now, hot pants are the norm, especially among Hollywood's biggest stars. Hailey Baldwin is seen here, rocking the go-to LA look: short shorts, a cropped white tank and a pair of slick shades. Daisy dukes are perfect for running errands, as Ariel Winter will show you. But they're also appropriate for entertaining the crowd, as Miley Cyrus proved on stage! Stars love to let their personalities show through in each pair of short shorts. Taylor Swift was pictured in striped shorts, which reflected her normally posh and preppy style (well, aside from that one "Reputation" phase). Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner looped a sparkly silver belt through her blue denim shorts, as expected of the queen of high fashion. There's all kinds of ways to wear short shorts, as you'll see by clicking through the gallery. Sacramento, CA - Ashanti shows off her curves and gives a lucky fan a lap dance after she blindfolded him and put him in handcuffs at her concert in Sacramento Pictured: Ashanti BACKGRID USA 26 JULY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Ashanti’s latest performance came one month after she made headlines for another concert that involved her boyfriend Nelly. Ashanti made a surprise appearance during Nelly’s headline set at his “Hot In Herree” music festival in Toronto on June 24. The couple grinded on each other and Nelly lightly spanked Ashanti’s butt on the stage. The crowd absolutely loved the steamy performance especially because of Ashanti’s contributions.

Nelly and Ashanti first dated for a little over a decade before their 2015 break up. After their split, there were rumors that Ashanti was linked to Flo Rida (which she has denied) and James Harden (although neither of them ever confirmed if they were together). Nelly, meanwhile, had been briefly linked to Shantel James.

Eight years after the breakup, the couple first sparked rumors that they’d reconciled when they were seen at a boxing match in April. An insider claimed that they’d rekindled their romance to Entertainment Tonight in May. Since then, they two singers have showed off plenty of PDA, including when Ashanti hopped on stage and danced on Nelly, during a concert in Las Vegas at the end of May.