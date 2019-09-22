Jordyn Woods is getting ready to ring in another birthday, and she’s looking sexier than ever in a skintight dress!

It’s almost Libra season! Jordyn Woods is counting down the days to her 22nd birthday which is on September 23 — and by the looks of her latest pics, she’s more than ready for a fresh year! Kylie Jenner‘s former BFF posted a trio of gorgeous photos wearing a skin tight bondage style dress on her Instagram on Saturday, September 21. “Guess the birthday behavior posts are starting early 🤪 9/23,” Jordyn captioned the spicy photos. It’s unclear where the pics were taken as she didn’t take a location, but they appear to be at a hotel or residence as a Louis Vuitton duffle bag can be seen sitting on the floor next to her.

The strapless taupe-colored mini had a slightly metallic finish, amplifying the influencer’s curves while showing off her legs and cleavage. In the second photo, Jordyn poses with her back to the camera, giving her followers a look at her derrière. She finished her look with a sexy pair of gold stappy sandals, a watch and her two signature jewelry pieces: a gold Cartier Love bracelet and diamond cross necklace. Jordyn’s metallic makeup was on point, too, as she rocked a super sleek black bob. Her tattoos — including one on her back, ankle and latest one she revealed on Kylie’s birthday — were all visible, as well.

Jordyn posted more from the evening on her Instagram stories, as she enjoyed an early birthday celebration with close friends Jilly Anais and NFL star Deshaun Watson. Jilly can be heard singing “Happy Birthday” in a video as Jordyn smiles in front of a candle lit chocolate molten lava cake

This year is likely to be more low key than Jordyn’s milestone 21st, which Kylie was front and center for months before Jordyn’s drama with Khloe Kardashian‘s ex Tristan Thompson. The former besties dropped their highly anticipated Kylie Cosmetics collaboration Kylie X Jordyn on Jordyn’s 21st birthday. In addition, Jordyn had several lavish birthday parties, including a bowling night, a lavish dinner party and a wild night out at Miami nightclub LIV.