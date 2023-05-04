Nelly & Ashanti Are Reportedly ‘Back Together’ & ‘Very Happy’ 10 Years After Split

What year is it?! It seems like we’re being transported back to 2003…because Nelly and Ashanti are reportedly an item again! “Nelly and Ashanti are back together and both of them are happy,” a source told Entertainment Tonight, with a second insider adding, “Nelly and Ashanti are really enjoying their time together.” HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for Ashanti and Nelly for confirmation.

Nelly and Ashanti first met at a Grammy’s press conference in 2003 and started dating. They were together for 10 years before calling it quits in 2015. However, they sparked rumors that they had reconciled when they were photographed holding hands at the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia boxing match in Las Vegas in April. Fans also shared social media videos of them performing “Body On Me” together at a Vegas pool party that same weekend.

In Sept. 2021, Nelly and Ashanti publicly reunited for the first time in years when they both attended Ja Rule and Fat Joe’s Verzuz Battle. Video showed Nelly approaching Ashanti and going in for a hug while they were both onstage. The cameras cut away before the entire interaction was revealed, but Ashanti further dished on what happened during a November 2021 interview.

“It was very unexpected,” the singer admitted. “I hadn’t seen him in like six years or more. Spoken or seen [him]. So it was a little awkward.” Ashanti also said that she didn’t know Nelly was going to be at the concert until they came face to face. She added that Nelly “didn’t say anything” to her when he hugged her, either. At the time, Ashanti also insisted that she was not going to get back together with her ex.

However, the two reconnected in a friendly way in the months after that reunion, and even performed “Body On Me” together at a concert in Dec. 2022. Ashanti then appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and talked about where she stood with Nelly. “What I will say is we’re in a better place,” she dished. “Before it was like [*punching*]. [Now], we have some conversations. So it was cool.” When asked if they would get back together, Ashanti didn’t shut down the possibility. “I mean, I don’t…” she said, without finishing the thought.

Meanwhile, Nelly spoke to ET about his relationship with Ashanti in Feb. 2023 at the Grammys. “Time does wonders for a lot of different things,” he shared. “And time is one of those things that allows you time to reflect on what’s what, and you get a chance to see things in a different light and see your faults. So I think we both did that and it’s cool that we just friends.” Clearly, things have escalated since then!