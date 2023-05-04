Nelly & Ashanti Are Reportedly ‘Back Together’ & ‘Very Happy’ 10 Years After Split

Just over a week after Nelly and Ashanti were spotted holding hands, a new report claims that they're officially dating once again.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 4, 2023 8:21AM EDT
nelly ashanti
View gallery
Rapper Nelly (Cornell Iral Haynes Jr.) during Summerfest Music Festival at Henry Maier Festival Park on June, 28 2018, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Photo by Daniel DeSlover/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
Rapper Nelly performs at halftime during a week 15 NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018 in Charlotte, N.C. New Orleans won 12-9. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
August 22, 2019: Nelly performs live at the Austin 360 Amphitheater, Circuit of The Americas. Austin, Texas. Mario Cantu/CSM.(Credit Image: © Mario Cantu/CSM via ZUMA Wire) (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)
Image Credit: Picture Perfect/Shutterstock

What year is it?! It seems like we’re being transported back to 2003…because Nelly and Ashanti are reportedly an item again! “Nelly and Ashanti are back together and both of them are happy,” a source told Entertainment Tonight, with a second insider adding, “Nelly and Ashanti are really enjoying their time together.” HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for Ashanti and Nelly for confirmation.

Nelly and Ashanti first met at a Grammy’s press conference in 2003 and started dating. They were together for 10 years before calling it quits in 2015. However, they sparked rumors that they had reconciled when they were photographed holding hands at the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia boxing match in Las Vegas in April. Fans also shared social media videos of them performing “Body On Me” together at a Vegas pool party that same weekend.

nelly ashanti
Nelly and Ashanti in 2012. (Picture Perfect/Shutterstock)

In Sept. 2021, Nelly and Ashanti publicly reunited for the first time in years when they both attended Ja Rule and Fat Joe’s Verzuz Battle. Video showed Nelly approaching Ashanti and going in for a hug while they were both onstage. The cameras cut away before the entire interaction was revealed, but Ashanti further dished on what happened during a November 2021 interview.

“It was very unexpected,” the singer admitted. “I hadn’t seen him in like six years or more. Spoken or seen [him]. So it was a little awkward.” Ashanti also said that she didn’t know Nelly was going to be at the concert until they came face to face. She added that Nelly “didn’t say anything” to her when he hugged her, either. At the time, Ashanti also insisted that she was not going to get back together with her ex.

However, the two reconnected in a friendly way in the months after that reunion, and even performed “Body On Me” together at a concert in Dec. 2022. Ashanti then appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and talked about where she stood with Nelly. “What I will say is we’re in a better place,” she dished. “Before it was like [*punching*]. [Now], we have some conversations. So it was cool.” When asked if they would get back together, Ashanti didn’t shut down the possibility. “I mean, I don’t…” she said, without finishing the thought.

Meanwhile, Nelly spoke to ET about his relationship with Ashanti in Feb. 2023 at the Grammys. “Time does wonders for a lot of different things,” he shared. “And time is one of those things that allows you time to reflect on what’s what, and you get a chance to see things in a different light and see your faults. So I think we both did that and it’s cool that we just friends.” Clearly, things have escalated since then!

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad