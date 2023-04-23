Nelly & Ashanti Fuel Speculation They’re Back Together At Boxing Match 8 Years After Split

Ashanti and Nelly sparked reconciliation rumors once again after they were spotted together at a boxing match on Saturday night, April 22. The former couple, who broke up in 2014 after 11 years together, sat next to each other at the Garcia/Davis fight in Las Vegas alongside uber-producer Jermain Dupri, as seen in a Twitter video here. While the intimate seating arrangement raised eyebrows, it was the pair’s exit, where they appeared to be holding hands, as seen here, that really sent fans into a frenzy!

“I’m here for an Ashanti and Nelly reboot🥹🫶,” tweeted one pumped-up fan. Another posted, “Not Ashanti & Nelly pulling a Bennifer,” referencing the Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s second go at love, while yet another shared, “Awwwww we love to see it! Nelly and Ashanti are breaking the internet Chile after being spotted together last night at the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight in Las Vegas!”

The latest reconciliation rumor follows one that started last December when video surfaced of Ashanti and Nelly performing together at a concert. In it, the pair were seen getting quite cozy on stage while singing their 2008 hit collab “Body on Me.” During a stop on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Ashanti was grilled about how fans shipped them again after the steamy set. “Oh my gosh, I saw a lot of comments. My reaction was…wow. It was a lot of comments and a lot of people wanting that,” Ashanti said of reuniting with the “Country Grammar” singer.

“What I will say is, we’re in a better place,” she continued. “Because before it was like [*punching*]. We have some conversations [now]. So it was cool.” However, when Andy Cohen followed up and asked if they were not getting back together, Ashanti didn’t appear to give a solid answer, as she said, “I mean, I don’t…” before laughing.

Two months later, fans couldn’t help themselves speculate a bit more when Ashanti was snapped rocking a Cuban link chain around her neck, much like the one Nelly wears, including at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The photo clearly added to the “will they or wont they” vibe that is keeping their stans on edge. In the meantime, HollywoodLife will continue to monitor the Nelly and Ashanti situation and keep you posted!