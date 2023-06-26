Ashanti Grinds On Nelly As They Perform Together After Getting Back Together: Watch

Ashanti and Nelly certainly made it “Hot in Herre!” The recently reunited couple danced together on-stage during Nelly’s headline set at his “Hot In Herree” music festival in Toronto on Saturday, June 24. Ashanti, 42, came out and danced up on Nelly, 48, while performing their collab “Body On Me,” and it looked like the couple had a great time together.

While singing to her beau, the “Foolish” singer turned around and grinded on him during the steamy headline set at the festival. Nelly clearly seemed to be enjoying sharing the stage with his girlfriend, as he lightly spanked her butt once she turned around. The performance clearly went over well with the crowd, and the festival asked if there’d be interest in her returning for 2024. “Who wants to see Ashanti as a headliner next year?” they asked.

Ashanti rocked a tight black bodysuit and large sunglasses for the occasion. She completed the look with a leather jacket with bright yellow flourishes. The back of her jacket also had her name printed on the back. Nelly sported a black t-shirt and shorts.

Nelly and Ashanti first started dating back in 2003. The couple were together for a little over a decade before they split up in 2015. After their split, there were rumors that Ashanti was linked to Flo Rida (which she has denied) and James Harden (although neither of them ever confirmed if they were together). Nelly had been briefly linked to Shantel James after the breakup. Nearly 10 years after their split, the couple first sparked rumors that they’d reconciled when they were seen at a boxing match in April. An insider claimed that they’d rekindled their romance to Entertainment Tonight in May.

Since rekindling their romance, Ashanti and Nelly haven’t been shy about showing off some PDA. The “Rock Wit U” star hopped onstage and danced on Nelly again, while he was performing with fellow rapper Ja Rule during a concert in Las Vegas at the end of May.