Ashanti Puts Her Sexy Body On Rumored BF Nelly During Surprise Duet At Las Vegas Concert: Watch

Ashanti, 42, and her rumored boyfriend Nelly, 48, got a lot of attention on Sunday, when they got cozy on stage. The singer was performing a show with Ja Rule at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, NV, when she brought out the rapper as a special guest. The possible couple performed their throwback song, “Body On Me” and Ashanti physically brought out the lyrics by putting her body on Nelly while she danced during the memorable performance. Videos of the sexy moment, like the one below, started being posted online shortly after it took place.

The beauty wore a leopard print bodysuit with matching gloves and boots as she busted moves on the stage. She also had long blonde curly hair and added sunglasses to her look as she confidently stayed close to the “Ride Wit Me” crooner. Nelly wore a black hoodie, black shorts, and a backwards black and white hat.

Entrepreneur Lindsay Feldman also posted more photos and video of the event on Instagram. One photo showed Ashanti and Nelly posing backstage with her and one video showed more of their dance moves on stage. The possible couple looked as happy as could be in the snapshot and clip as they flashed smiles for the camera.

Ashanti and Nelly’s latest stage appearance together comes just a few weeks after the talented artists sparked reconciliation rumors when they were spotted out and about together at various events. One included a Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia boxing match in Las Vegas on Apr. 22. They were filmed taking their seats together and walking while holding hands.

Ashanti and Nelly previously dated for 10 years before breaking up in 2013. Earlier this month, a source told Entertainment Tonight that they are “happy” together once again, and a second insider added, “Nelly and Ashanti are really enjoying their time together.” Five months ago, Ashanti also hinted at a reconciliation or the possibility of one with Nelly when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live. “What I will say is we’re in a better place,” she said.