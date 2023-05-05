Ashanti’s Boyfriend: All About Her Reconciliation With Nelly & Past Relationships

Image Credit: Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Ashanti is an American singer and actress

She was featured on Fat Joe’s “What’s Luv?” and Ja Rule’s “Always on Time” in 2002

Her on-again/off-again romance with Nelly has spanned 2 decades

Ashanti has reportedly struck up a romance with Nelly again! The pair, who broke up in 2013 after 10 years together, have reunited and are “happy,” a source told Entertainment Tonight, with a second insider adding, “Nelly and Ashanti are really enjoying their time together.” HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for Ashanti and Nelly for confirmation.

The couple sparked reconciliation rumors when they were photographed holding hands at the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia boxing match in Las Vegas in April. The surprise sighting came a few months after they performed their 2008 hit collab “Body on Me” at a concert in December. Ashanti then appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and talked about where she stood with Nelly. “What I will say is we’re in a better place,” she dished. Nelly seemed to confirm the status when he told ET at the 2023 Grammys that “time does wonders for a lot of different things.”

As Ashanti and Nelly get back to being the latest love match reboot —see Bennifer 2.0 — let’s take a look at the Grammy winner’s past romances and rumored romances, below.

Irv Gotti

The CEO and co-founder of Murder Inc. Records, Irv Gotti worked with Ashanti and Ja Rule on “What’s Luv?” and “Always On Time.” He also produced her biggest solo hit, 2002’s “Foolish”. While the rumors of a relationship had swirled over the years, Irv claimed he had an extramarital affair with Ashanti almost 20 years prior in his five-part docuseries titled The Murder Inc. Story released in 2022, per The Atlanta Black Star. Irv promoted the film on his Instagram as well.

A few months after the release of the film, Ashanti shot back at Irv’s claims during an interview on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast. She admitted that their relationship moved beyond the professional into the personal after she was led to believe that he was legally separated. “We dealt with each other, but was Irv my boyfriend, and was I his girlfriend? Never,” she added, per Essence.

“I believe he wishes death on me to this day,” Ashanti also revealed. “I’m my heart I feel like Irv is just hurt, and he doesn’t know where to place his hurt, and he doesn’t know how to channel it as a man. And it’s very sad.”

Flo Rida

Ashanti and rapper Flo Rida were rumored to be an item when snaps of them vacationing together appeared on social media, including his Instagram. However, Ashanti insisted they only have plutonic love for one another. “Let the people know, Ashanti is not with Flo Rida! Be clear, that’s my brother. Me and Flo are super cool,” she said in a January 2022 Breakfast Club interview.

She added, “You know what it is what’s so crazy? I like to vacay, right? I got a crew of girls and my family, Flo got his crew and his family, we’ve been going to each other’s birthday parties for like 10 years so I don’t know why it’s like such a surprise now.”

James Harden

NBS superstar James Harden was linked to Ashanti when they were spotted together for a Las Vegas night out in 2016. Then two years later, she reportedly sat with his family during a Houston Rockets game, per Ebony. Neither James nor Ashanti have spoken out on their possible love match, however, with the superstar athlete keeping his Instagram void of any romance posts.

Nelly

Ashanti and Nelly began their romance after first meeting at a Grammy’s press conference in 2003 at the height of their careers. The very private relationship lasted for 10 years before they ended things in 2013. Their recent reconciliation only came after rumors bout them getting back together were rampant.

Last December, a video surfaced of Ashanti and Nelly performing together at a concert. In it, the pair were seen getting quite cozy on stage while singing their 2008 hit collab “Body on Me.” During a stop on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Ashanti was grilled about how fans shipped them again after the steamy set. “Oh my gosh, I saw a lot of comments. My reaction was…wow. It was a lot of comments and a lot of people wanting that,” Ashanti said of reuniting with the “Country Grammar” singer.

“What I will say is, we’re in a better place,” she continued. “Because before it was like [*punching*]. We have some conversations [now]. So it was cool.” However, when Andy Cohen followed up and asked if they were not getting back together, Ashanti didn’t appear to give a solid answer, as she said, “I mean, I don’t…” before laughing.

Two months later, fans couldn’t help themselves speculate a bit more when Ashanti was snapped rocking a Cuban link chain around her neck, much like the one Nelly wears, including at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The photo clearly added to the “will they or wont they” vibe that is keeping their stans on edge. In the meantime, HollywoodLife will continue to monitor the Nelly and Ashanti situation and keep you posted!