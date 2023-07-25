Megan Fox Rocks Nipple Covers Under Sheer Orange Dress In Sexy New Photos

Megan Fox let fans in on a little fashion secret she employed for a sexy sheer orange dress look!

July 25, 2023 10:50PM EDT
Megan Fox
Image Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Megan Fox just pulled yet another sexy sheer dress out of her collection, and the flawless brunette beauty took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 25 to share the look — and a little style secret. In the first three pics, Megan showed off the fully sheer, skin tight orange striped sheer dress — the top half of which featured horizontal stripes, and the bottom half vertical. She pulled her reddish hair up into an ultra-high updo, and rocked razor-sharp white fingernails. Around her neck, she wore heavy layers of silver and jewel-studded necklaces.

The dress featured a high neckline and ultra long sleeves, which Megan highlighted in two video clips — one in black and white and one in vibrant color. Before haters and trolls even got started in the comments thread, the Transformers star took them to task in the caption. “Before you start angrily typing- those are not my nipples, calm down,” she wrote. “They are safely and completely hidden under nipple covers so no worries, we will all live another day without a rip in the space-time continuum.”

Megan Fox
AFF-USA/Shutterstock

The Johnny Clyde star is legendary for her edgy style choices. But in an October 2021 interview, she admitted that doesn’t exactly define her innate sense of fashion. “So, my own personal outfits are more tomboy,” she told Elle at the time. “But what people might not know about me is that I’m super petite. People do not realize how small I am. So I’m either in clothes that are really well-fitted or I just get overwhelmed by fabric, which happens very easily. So if I know I’m going to be photographed, I do tend to pick things with a very close fit. I would love to put on a pair of parachute pants, but it just doesn’t work on my body! It wasn’t exactly a choice to only wear tight clothes or cutouts.”

So there you have it. We’ll just have to deal with more tight fashion choices from one of the world’s most gorgeous actresses.

