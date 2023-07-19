Jamie Lynn Spears Refuses To Confirm Whether She Saw Britney After Sister’s Reunion Claims

Jamie Lynn Spears wouldn’t say whether or not she and her sister Britney had really reunited in a profile for Variety, published on Wednesday, July 19. The “Toxic” singer, 41, had claimed that she and her younger sister, 32, had seen each other in a June 20 Instagram post, but sources close to the Zoey 101 star told the outlet that the two haven’t “patched things up,” from their feud, stemming from Britney’s conservatorship.

Britney claimed that she’d gone to visit Jamie Lynn on set in the June social media post. She didn’t specify which project she was allegedly seeing her sister work on, and the video attached included her dancing. “I’ve missed you guys so much!” she wrote in the caption. “Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family!”

While Jamie Lynn didn’t say whether or not Britney’s claims were truthful, sources close to her told Variety that she was avoiding speaking on the alleged reunion to avoid “upset[ting] Britney and possibly spark another round of damning Instagram posts.” The feud between the sisters had worsened when Jamie published the memoir Things I Should Have Said. Jamie did say that she was unsure about someday sharing a stage with Britney.

In the interview, the Zoey 101 star did tear up as she spoke about how she doesn’t want her relationship with Britney to affect her children, but she didn’t say too much about her sister. “I have nothing but absolute love for every single one of my family members. If I learned anything from last year, being so open and feeling like I had to defend myself at times, I don’t feel like there’s anything else that I need to say,” she said, when asked about her relationship with Britney.

After Jamie Lynn’s memoir came out in January 2022, Britney called out her sister, accusing her of “lying” in a series of Instagram posts. The “Circus” popstar had even sent out a cease and desist letter to her sister regarding the book. Jamie had made public statements, asking Britney to get in touch with her to speak.

Amid the feud, Jamie Lynn was not invited to Britney’s wedding to Sam Asghari in June 2022. Despite the feud, there have been occasions when Britney has shown love to her sister, like when she wrote that she was “thinking about” Jamie on her 41st birthday in December 2022. “Congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show,” she wrote in part.