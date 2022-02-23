Britney Spears Accuses Sister Jamie Lynn Of Never Letting Her Hold Her Baby: ‘You Yanked Her Out Of My Arms’

Britney Spears is airing out some grievances about her younger sister, Jamie Lynn, as she continues to express her distaste for past familial tensions.

Britney Spears is continuing to speak out against her younger sister, I’m sorry I called you scum but why did you lie about when I went home???” the “Circus” pop singer began her lengthy Instagram post shared on Feb. 23. “It’s like you’re going out of your way to lie about me and make me look bad !!! And if I wasn’t your sister I would believe everything you’re saying in your interviews … you’re actually believable !!!” is continuing to speak out against her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears , sharing even more details of family drama from the past. “

“She continued, “It’s scary !!! You and dad pushed me in the corner about my broken foot and you guys were poking at it … I felt ganged up on so I said ‘shut the f–k up !!!’ I never stick up for myself, so you were shocked !!!”

The pop princess continued by claiming Jamie Lynn “went into the closet and screamed like a drama queen” and caused a scene in her mom, Lynne Spears‘ closet. “Aren’t I supposed to be the one screaming ??? I never screamed at you in front of anyone … what you don’t know is that when you were screaming and yelling in Mom’s closet, one of the kids came out and said to me, ‘You need to go say you’re sorry to momma !!”’ FOR WHAT ??? I didn’t do anything !!!”

Britney then went on to claim Jamie “never let me hold the baby” and was hesitant about letting her older sister get close with her children “[M]omma’s mouth dropped because you would never say anything … you would just yank her out of my arms !!!! You acted like you owned that household and I’m sorry you were too much,” she wrote.

The “Toxic” singer went on to explain how their father, Jamie Spears, has “taken a back seat” to all the drama because he “doesn’t do the conservatorship anymore,” adding, “so I guess you’re feeling that your little sassy ass can boss them around, but I’m here as your older sister to keep it real with you and put you in your place !!!” she exclaimed.

“You have the right to tell your story but honestly the timing … right when people are just counting down the the seconds until I do something wrong, you come out and literally say hurtful things about me lying,” Britney went on. “[T]hat’s being so unsupportive and it’s kind of insane … I’m honestly wondering if this is all a joke and you’re testing me because this is so far from you it’s not even funny.”

The sisters seem to be truly in a fractured place, and Brit’s posts show familial tension that’s clearly still taking place. As long as Jamie Lynn’s tell-all, Things I Should Have Said, continues to make big sales, the feud may only just be firing up.