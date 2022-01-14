Breaking News

Britney Spears Torches Sister Jamie Lynn For ‘Stooping’ To New ‘Low’ With Knife Story In New Book

Britney Spears has called out her sister, Jamie Lynn, again, after reading a ‘crazy’ excerpt from the former Nickelodeon star’s new memoir.

Britney Spears, 40, is furious! After Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, made a wild claim in her new memoir about the singer pulling a knife and locking them in a room together, Britney clapped back.

“Jamie Lynn… congrats babe You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW … I’ve never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such !!! The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash I ever saw in my life and it was way too big for me to cut,” she wrote on Twitter on Jan. 14.

“So please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books !!! NOW and only NOW I do know only a scum person would make up such things about someone …. I’m actually very confused about you making that up because it’s honestly not like you at all !!!! Around the kids ???? Jamie Lynn, seriously ??? Come on !!! Congrats on introducing your older sister the concept of getting LOW … LOWER … LOWEST … because you win on that one, babe !!!!”

This new statement comes just hours after Jamie Lynn fired off at Britney for slamming her Nightline interview. Following the interview, Britney took to Twitter and said she’s not happy with Jamie for selling a book at her “expense”, but Jamie Lynn fired back this morning and said she’s tired of “staying silent”. She even threatened to “set the record straight” if Britney didn’t stop attacking her on social media. And now that Britney’s gone off on Jamie again, we think it’s safe to say this feud is far from over.

But the Zoey 101 alum stressed that her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, is “not” about her sister. “I can’t help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister.” She said that she doesn’t “want drama, but I’m speaking my truth to heal my traumas, so I can close this chapter and move forward, and I wish my sister could do the same.”