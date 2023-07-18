Jamie Lee Curtis Celebrates Lindsay Lohan’s First Baby: She ‘Just Made Me a Movie Grandmother’

Jamie Lee Curtis is a proud “movie grandmother!” The Everything Everywhere All At Once star, 64, congratulated Lindsay Lohan, 37, on giving birth to her first child in an Instagram post on Monday, July 17. Jamie shared a photo with both a recent shot and a throwback of her and Lindsay in Freaky Friday together, as she penned a sweet message to her on-screen daughter.

It was revealed that Lindsay gave birth to her son Luai on June 17. It’s her first child with her husband Bader Shammas. Jamie wrote that it was a “MAGIC MONDAY” following the exciting news. “Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai!” she wrote. A rep for the Mean Girls star confirmed the exciting news in a statement to Page Six. “The family is over the moon,” they said.

Before giving birth, Lindsay had teased that her son was “coming soon” by posting a photo of a baby onesie with the words printed on the front, and she received tons of congratulations from fans and fellow celebrities, including Katie Couric, Chloe Fineman, and more.

It’s been 20 years since Jamie and Lindsay co-starred in the hit movie Freaky Friday together. While the 2003 hit has long been a fan favorite, there has never been a sequel to it, but Jamie has admitted that she’d love to revisit the characters again after all this time in an October 2022 interview on The View. “Creatively, I’m wide open. Lindsay Lohan and me back in a Freaky Friday. She just made a Christmas movie I believe, and she got married. It’s all good. Bring it,” she said as a pitch for the movie. “I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers.”

Lindsay has also showed her support for a possible Freaky Friday 2, saying that she’s definitely open if the script is right. “Jamie and I are both open to that, so we’re leaving it in the hands that be. We would only make something that people would absolutely adore,” she told The New York Times in a May 2023 interview. Luckily, it has been reported that Disney does have the project in the works, according to Variety.