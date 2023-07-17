Heidi Klum, 50, Embraces Summer In A Pink Bikini While On Holiday With Hubby Tom Kaulitz: Photos

View gallery Image Credit: Frezza La Fata - Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Heidi Klum looked radiant as she vacationed in Sardina with hubby Tom Kaulitz! In a pic you can see below, the stunning America’s Got Talent judge, 50, slayed a dusty rose pink string bikini with cream colored crochet details. She appeared to have wet hair from a dip in the ocean, and paired the look with chic aviator sunglasses. The supermodel and mom of four affectionately held hands with Tom as she led him across the sand. The German songwriter and guitarist also had wet hair and rocked a brown pair of printed swim trunks. The photos were reportedly taken in the tropical paradise of Porto Cervo, Sardinia, on Sunday, July 16.

A day later, on Monday, July 17, Heidi took to Instagram to prove she’s still soaking up every sunshine-y moment of the romantic vacation. In a video clip, the former Victoria’s Secret model smiled as she walked along the shoreline in a bright pink striped bikini, with a bright pink coverup and a baseball cap. Just behind her walked Tom in matching bright pink swim shorts, his hair curly from the ocean air. In another clip, they cut into a decadent dessert, and in yet another, Heidi lounged in a bed while looking flawless in a white minidress. An additional photo showed Heidi in a cherry print bikini and body jewelry enjoying a chocolate covered ice cream cone. “Summer Lovin,” she captioned the incredible post.

During a 2022 red carpet interview, the iconic beauty joked about how she continues to look so amazing. “I suck his young blood, is what I’m doing,” she joked to E!’s Daily Pop of her 33 year old husband. “Like a vampire.” On a more serious note, the former wife of Seal said the marriage had been so blissful, she couldn’t believe any time had passed since their secret February 2019 wedding.

“It flew by, but it feels like a lifetime already,” she gushed. “I just know him so well. We just gel really well. I just feel like, ‘Finally, I found the one.’ So far so good. I hope it stays that way.”