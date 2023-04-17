Heidi Klum, 49, Sunbathes In Yellow Bikini: ‘Finally Some Sunshine’

After some rainy days in Los Angeles, Heidi Klum embraced the sunshine by rocking a bright yellow bikini in new Instagram photos.

Heidi Klum, 49, has us all gearing up for summer with her April 15 Instagram post! The supermodel took to her social media page to share two new photos of herself soaking up the sun in a bright yellow bikini. In the first shot, she has her face turned up toward the bright blue sky, taking in the sunshine while lying on the grass. The second photo shows a close-up image of her face, revealing under-eye patches while she sniffs a dandelion. “Finally some sunshine,” Heidi captioned the post.

Heidi is certainly not shy when it comes to sharing gorgeous photos like this on social media. Earlier this month, she celebrated Easter by posing next to her pool in nothing but a pair of bikini bottoms and bunny ears. She covered up the top half of her body with her arms, but it was definitely a sexier take on the holiday!

In February, Heidi and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary by stripping down completely and holding each other in an intimate Instagram video, as well. Heidi and Tom have been together since 2018 and he proposed during the holidays that year. They two tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony just two months later, which fans didn’t even know about for months. They then had a bigger wedding and reception with their loved ones in August 2019.

Heidi has four children from previous relationships. She shares her first daughter, Leni, with ex Flavio Briatore, but her former husband, Seal, adopted Leni when she was just five years old. Heidi has previously stated that she considers Seal to be Leni’s father. With Seal, Heidi has three more children: two sons and a daughter. However, they split in 2012. Before getting together with Tom, she dated her former bodyguard, Martin Kirsten, for two years.

