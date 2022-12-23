Heidi Klum, 49, Sizzles In Plunging Rose Catsuit As She Holds Hands With Tom Kaulitz, 33: Photos

Heidi Klum turned heads in a plunging black jumpsuit covered in red roses. The iconic model, 49, stunned in the one piece ensemble that appeared to be designed by Dolce & Gabbana as she stepped out for dinner with husband Tom Kaulitz, 33. The German couple were dining at famed Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi on Thursday, Dec. 22, seemingly getting in a romantic dinner date ahead of Christmas, which is just three days away.

The Top Model: Germany host accessorized with a red plastic clutch in her left hand, tying into her holiday-ready long red manicure. She added a simple pair of black pumps to her feet, opting to go without any jewelry for the ’80s inspired fashion moment. Heidi kept her signature blonde hair down and straight with her bangs prominently in front, while the rest of her makeup was in glowy neutral tones.

Meanwhile, Tom kept his look simple with a white t-shirt, black pants and a black button down jacket. The Tokio Hotel guitarist is known for his minimal style with subtle details, once again showing off his stylish side with a pair of stunning black leather loafers.

Back in August, Heidi — who wed legally wed Tom in Feb. 2019 followed by an Aug. 2019 celebration — revealed a quirky fact about their dynamic: that she likes to drink his blood. When asked what her favorite qualities are about the talented musician, she revealed that “his kindness” is “sexy,” before adding, “I suck his young blood. That’s what I’m doing,” to E! News. She then doubled down on the comment, insisting, “You can suck blood. Like a vampire,” as the host seemingly warned that she may want to watch what she says on TV (we think Heidi was joking, at least).

Regardless, the pair seem happier than ever as they approach their fourth year of marriage. “It flew by, but it feels like a lifetime already,” she also said in the same interview. “I just know him so well. We just gel really well. I don’t know. I just feel like finally, I found the one. So far, so good! I hope it stays that way.”