Heidi Klum, 50, Sunbathes In A Sexy $475 Versace Bikini While Boating With Tom Kaulitz: Video

Heidi Klum appears to be enjoying her week while vacationing in Italy with husband Tom Kaulitz. The 50-year-old supermodel shared pictures and a video of herself rocking some very sexy swimwear while boating in Lake Como, and it looks like she’s having the best time ever! “Vacanza romantico”, Heidi captioned a series of photos shared on June 28. Then, she posted another set of shots and wrote, “AMORE ”, while also crediting the Tokio Hotel guitarist, 33, as the lucky photographer.

As you can see in the photos above and below, Heidi wore a $250 black Versace bikini top with the “Greca” motif printed on the straps under the chest. She also wore a $225 matching bottom that left very little to the imagination. In one shot, Heidi got cheeky with her husband and showed off her butt since the bikini bottom didn’t cover much. She further accessorized her look with black Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses, a trucker hat from DJ Tiësto’s Las Vegas show, along with some necklaces and gold bracelets.

Tom is seen shirtless in the various photos, as he only wore a pair of patterned black swim trunks while they took turns driving the boat and posing for cute photos along the Italian coast.

It’s not clear why the America’s Got Talent judge and her husband are vacationing in Italy at this moment, but the couple held their second wedding ceremony on a yacht in Capri in August 2019. They were also most recently seen in Venice with her two children — daughter Lou, 13, and son Johan, 16 — last week. Clearly, they’re enjoy their free time together, and we can only hope we get more bikini photos as their trip continues. Especially if their trip to France is May told us anything.