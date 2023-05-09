Heidi Klum Sunbathes In Nothing But A Pair Of Bikini Bottoms In Gorgeous Selfie

Heidi Klum is having some fun in the sun! The 49-year-old model stripped down to just thong bikini bottoms for sexy Instagram selfies she shared on May 8. The first photo she posted, seen below, showed the stunning star smirking at the camera while lying on a patterned towel. Her nearly naked bottom half could be seen in the back of the photo while she covered her chest by lying on her stomach. In the second photo Heidi shared, she playfully looked off into the distance and her brown eyes could be seen peeking out of her light brown shades. “…. and that was Monday,” she simply captioned the post.

Heidi appears to have taken the gorgeous selfies after a photo shoot that had her clad in a fun cherry-printed white bikini. A behind-the-scenes video she shared from her afternoon (included below) showed her frolicking around a luscious lawn and twirling for the camera. She then gave a glimpse of her beautiful gown for the Little Mermaid premiere, which also occurred on Monday night. Heidi dazzled in a barely-there couture gown by Jasmine Erbas, per WWD. The light pink high-low gown featured a top portion that looked like fluttering butterfly wings, while her bottom was constructed of billowing sheer fabric that was wispy like a butterfly.

Of course, Heidi is no stranger to showing off some skin at home or on the red carpet. The former Project Runway host shared some steamy snapshots of herself posing in her bathroom on May 2 as she looked forward to turning 50. In the first two photos, Heidi appeared to be fresh out of a shower and sat on a ledge above her bathtub with a white towel wrapped around her naked body. The final photo in the carousel showed her lying naked in bed with a usable shopping bag on her stomach, which was strategically placed. “1 Month to my big 50,” she captioned the post.

The pictures looked a bit different than the ones she posted a few days later to celebrate her daughter’s 19th birthday. On May 4, Heidi was bundled up in a selfie she took with her daughter, Leni Klum, on the streets of New York City. Heidi beamed with pride as she snapped the selfie, while her model daughter cozied up to her and stuck her tongue out. “All Day @leniklum Day … Born in the big Apple … 19 long Years ago,” she wrote in the caption.

Leni and Heidi stripped down together last year for a campaign with Intimissimi, a lingerie brand. The mother-daughter duo has continued to work with the brand, and Heidi last posted about it earlier this month.