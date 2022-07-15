Heidi Klum Tries To Beat The Summer Heat By Just Wearing A Skimpy Pair Of Bikini Bottoms: ‘It’s HOT’

Heidi Klum embraced the summer heat when she posted a sexy photo to Instagram wearing nothing but a skimpy pair of string bikini bottoms. The 49-year-old model showed off her incredible figure in the photo, as she wore hot pink swimsuit bottoms that were super high-rise as she went topless, covering her chest with her hair.

Heidi posted the photo with the caption, “Boy it’s HOT,” as she posed by an open doorway. In the photo, her rock-hard abs were on full display while her bare chest was barely covered up by her naturally wavy blonde hair.

Meanwhile, in another photo posted to her Instagram story, Heidi posed outside wearing the bottoms, which were super cheeky, revealing her toned behind. She had her arms up above her head as she sunbathed topless while showing off some serious sideboob.

View Related Gallery Heidi Klum Then & Now: See Photos Of The Supermodel Heidi Klum At Children At Heart Gala Celebration And Fantas Auction Benefit In New York City 11-11-1998. Credit: Judie Burstein/Globe/MediaPunch /IPX

Heidi is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and aside from this look, she recently attended a Dolce & Gabbana party at Olivetta in Hollywood when she wore a long-sleeve silver sequin dress with massive cutouts on the front and back.

Heidi’s mini dress featured long sleeves and was completely covered in silver sequins and gems while the front of the dress had a huge cutout down the front, revealing her bare skin and ample cleavage. Meanwhile, there was another cutout on her tiny waist.

As if the dress couldn’t get any sexier, the other side was completely backless and featured draped chains down her bare back while another cutout on her behind showed even more skin. She accessorized her sparkly look with a pair of metallic silver ankle-strap sandals and a matching clutch.