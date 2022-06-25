Heidi Klum Rocks Tiny Leather Vest As She Poses In A Bathroom Mirror

Heidi Klum, 49, looked gorgeous in her latest Instagram video! The model rocked a tiny black leather vest, which included a criss cross tie section that bared her skin, and a matching skirt, in the clip, which was black and white and had a filter of bubbles. She had her long hair down and over one shoulder as she put her hands through it and did a little dance in a bathroom mirror.

“About last night ………,” she captioned the clip, which also had Nicki Minaj‘s song “Feeling Myself,” which features Beyonce, playing over it. Once the video went public, Heidi’s fans were probably eager to compliment her, but Heidi kept her comments section off, leaving everyone to just focus on her memorable content.

Heidi’s latest video comes just three days after her daughter Leni, 18, showed off her similar looks to her mom in new sunbathing pics. The gorgeous gal was laying out in the sun in a lounge chair while wearing a bikini and hat over her long hair and looked as relaxed as could be. She captioned the pics with an emoji full of “Zs” to indicate sleepiness.

In addition to getting attention on her own, Leni has turned heads during recent various outings and in various pics with Heidi. The mother and daughter posed on the red carpet together when they attended the Jurassic World: Dominion premiere earlier this month in Los Angeles, CA. They both wore fashionable outfits, including a black sleeveless top and black leggings with a corset style top for Leni, and a long black and white patterned sleeveless dress for Heidi.

When Heidi’s not wowing onlookers during moments with her lookalike daughter, she’s doing so during outings on her own. One of the latest was on June 9, when she attended a Dolce & Gabbana party at Olivetta in Hollywood. She wore a long-sleeved silver sequin dress cutouts in the back and front and matching strappy heels, leaving her to turn many heads.