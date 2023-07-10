Kim Kardashian Channels Barbie In Sexy White Swimsuit For New Energy Drink Campaign Photos

Kim Kardashian has added a new business venture to her repertoire — and looked like a workout Barbie while promoting it! Kim, 42, took to Instagram on Monday, July 10 to announce her new line of health bars, drinks, and supplements with Alani Nu, and her debut promo shots showed her looking all prettied up in a high-leg bikini and white pumps. Kim’s curvy figure was in focus as she sat on a workout bench while holding a drink from her new line. Her voluminous hair appeared to be a modern take on Farrah Fawcett‘s iconic ‘do and a diamond necklace glistened around her neck. A matching anklet added extra shimmer to the gorgeous shot.

The second promo shot showed the mother of four lifting up small weights with her Alani drink on the floor. “KIMADE,” she captioned the pics. “Coming soon with

@AlaniNutrition”. The post was jointly shared by Kim and the Alani Instagram account. The account’s bio says that Alani is “Here for you and your tastebuds.”

Alani’s website reveals a myriad of purchase options, offering energy drinks and drink holders, protein coffee and shakes, nutrition supplement powders, gummies, and capsules, a merch line, and even candy. “The bottom line is that our entire mission is to help you succeed,” Alani’s “About” page reads. “Whether you want to hit your last rep, hold your next handstand, or balance your hormones, we want to be beside you. That’s why we’ve worked so hard to create a company you can communicate with and to produce wellness and fitness products you can trust.” Kim’s collaboration with he nutrition company drops on July 17.

It’s no secret that Kim is into fitness and puts hours into the gym to maintain her famous figure. Just last week, Kim’s trainer, Senada Greca, gave the full rundown of The Kardashians star’s glute workout, which includes hip thrusts, deadlifts, squats, and more.

Kim’s new collab did raise a red flag for some fans, though, who mentioned that Kourtney Kardashian, 44, already has a line of nutritional supplements. Kim and Kourtney experienced friction over the last year after Kourtney accused Kim of stealing her wedding spotlight by working with Dolce & Gabanna after she wore custom D&G to her 2022 wedding to Travis Barker, which was also hosted at Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana‘s Italian home. Fans will have to wait to see if this adds fuel to the fire.