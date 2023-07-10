Kim Kardashian Channels Barbie In Sexy White Swimsuit For New Energy Drink Campaign Photos

Kim Kardashian showed off her famous curves and glowing skin in her new campaign photos for her collaboration with Alani Nu.

July 10, 2023
Kim Kardashian
Alani Nu Partners With Kim Kardashian to Release Alani by Kim K. Alani Nu, the renowned better-for-you health and wellness brand founded by entrepreneur and influencer Katy Hearn, announced a groundbreaking partnership with the multi-talented entrepreneur and celebrity, Kim Kardashian. The collaboration, "Alani by Kim K", features an exclusive, limited-edition energy drink called "Kimade," which offers a refreshing twist on a classic flavor, Strawberry Lemonade., With Kim Kardashian's creative input coupled with Alani Nu's continued growing success in the health and wellness industry, Kimade was created to offer a new seasonal energy drink flavor in the brand's marquee product line featuring a minimalistic can design. , , "We are thrilled to collaborate with Kim, who is such an amazing female powerhouse and entrepreneur," said Founder, Katy Hearn. "Kim's dedication to both her family and creating innovative brands perfectly align with our brand values, making this partnership such a natural fit. We are so excited for everyone to try this flavor, which we know is going to be one of our best yet!", , Each 12 oz. can of Kimade Energy Drinks contain 200mg of caffeine, zero sugar, B Vitamins, Biotin and only 10 calories. This delightfully refreshing beverage is also vegan and gluten-free. Known for delivering flavor packed products, Kimade was crafted to offer a punch of sweet strawberries with a blend of tart, freshly squeezed lemonade., , The highly anticipated Alani by Kim K collaboration will launch on Monday, July 17 at 12 PM ET with Kimade. The beverage will initially be sold exclusively on AlaniNu.com for $29.99 per 12 pack along with limited-edition Alani by Kim K merchandise. Kimade Energy Drinks will also be rolling into national retailers including Walmart, Target, Kroger Family Stores, GNC and The Vitamin Shoppe as well as international retailers later this Summer., , For more information, please visit www.alaninu.com and stay up to date on additional brand n
Image Credit: Alani Nu/MEGA

Kim Kardashian has added a new business venture to her repertoire — and looked like a workout Barbie while promoting it! Kim, 42, took to Instagram on Monday, July 10 to announce her new line of health bars, drinks, and supplements with Alani Nu, and her debut promo shots showed her looking all prettied up in a high-leg bikini and white pumps. Kim’s curvy figure was in focus as she sat on a workout bench while holding a drink from her new line. Her voluminous hair appeared to be a modern take on Farrah Fawcett‘s iconic ‘do and a diamond necklace glistened around her neck. A matching anklet added extra shimmer to the gorgeous shot.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian for Alani Nu (Photo: Alani Nu/MEGA)

The second promo shot showed the mother of four lifting up small weights with her Alani drink on the floor. “KIMADE,” she captioned the pics. “Coming soon with
@AlaniNutrition”. The post was jointly shared by Kim and the Alani Instagram account. The account’s bio says that Alani is “Here for you and your tastebuds.”

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian for Alani Nu: July 2023 (Photo: Alani Nu/MEGA)

Alani’s website reveals a myriad of purchase options, offering energy drinks and drink holders, protein coffee and shakes, nutrition supplement powders, gummies, and capsules, a merch line, and even candy. “The bottom line is that our entire mission is to help you succeed,” Alani’s “About” page reads. “Whether you want to hit your last rep, hold your next handstand, or balance your hormones, we want to be beside you. That’s why we’ve worked so hard to create a company you can communicate with and to produce wellness and fitness products you can trust.” Kim’s collaboration with he nutrition company drops on July 17.

It’s no secret that Kim is into fitness and puts hours into the gym to maintain her famous figure. Just last week, Kim’s trainer, Senada Greca, gave the full rundown of The Kardashians star’s glute workout, which includes hip thrusts, deadlifts, squats, and more.

Kim’s new collab did raise a red flag for some fans, though, who mentioned that Kourtney Kardashian, 44, already has a line of nutritional supplements. Kim and Kourtney experienced friction over the last year after Kourtney accused Kim of stealing her wedding spotlight by working with Dolce & Gabanna after she wore custom D&G to her 2022 wedding to Travis Barker, which was also hosted at Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana‘s Italian home. Fans will have to wait to see if this adds fuel to the fire.

