Salma Hayek, 54, Channels ‘Latina-Arab Farrah Fawcett’ In Stunning Makeup-Free Pic

If they ever give rebooting Charlie’s Angels another shot, they know who to call! Salma Hayek channeled “Latina-Arab Farrah Fawcett” in a new selfie on Instagram, copying the actress’ iconic ’70s feathered hairdo. Salma’s updated version eschews Farrah’s blonde color for a reddish hue, which is an update on the Like A Boss star’s dark brown locks, as well.

Salma also opted to not wear makeup for her March 28 photo. Even without a stitch of makeup, the Academy Awards nominee, 54, embodied the epitome of glam. Her fans were all about it on Instagram. “This photo blessed my day, a great day for you queen,” an admirer commented, adding heart emojis. “Te amo Salma,” another wrote. “Que Linda” (I love you, Salma. So beautiful). If the hundreds of heart and flame emojis are any indication, this look is a total win for her.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard star is never one to shy away from sharing makeup-free photos on social media. Salma even revealed in September that, after months of not going to the salon during quarantine, she had sprouted white hairs. Or, as she dubbed it, “the white hair of wisdom.” Salma went barefaced for her selfie, as well, letting her gorgeous skin breathe.

Another favorite for Salma on social media? Bathing suit pics! The actress recently posed in a black one-piece on Instagram, looking divine as she hung out in the pool. She captioned the sultry snap, “#sundayvibes” while soaking up the sun. Which begs the question — who was the lucky person on the other side of the camera?